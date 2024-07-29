Huge brawl erupts at National Trust hotspot

Support truly

A fight erupted at a beauty spot in Derbyshire over the weekend after police were called to an incident.

Footage taken on a mobile phone shows punches being thrown and people falling onto the ground at the National Trust stepping stone site in Dovedale, in the Peak District.

Police confirmed reports of a fight were received at 14:30 BST on Saturday, including claims that a child had been struck.

The stepping stones are a popular site in the Peak District and despite visitors, remain closed and awaiting repair after damage from a storm last December.

Visitors were seen throwing sticks in the air at one another and throwing punches ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We received a call just before 2.40pm on Saturday 27 July to report an altercation between two groups at Dovedale Stepping Stones, near Tissington in the Peak District.

“The caller reported that a child in his party had been hit during the disturbance and that an attempt was made to steal his wife’s purse.

“We are aware of a video of the incident circulating online and there were a large number of people in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information that could help with our enquiries.”

In a statement for the BBC, they added: “The situation was resolved quickly but we understand that disturbances of this kind can be upsetting for visitors.

“We would urge people to treat each other respectfully when exploring the countryside.

“We’d also like to remind visitors that the Stepping Stones are currently closed because of storm damage and signs are in place asking visitors not to use them.”