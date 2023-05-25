✕ Close Cardiff riots: Deputy chief reveals timeline of crash that killed two teens

The mother of one of the teens who died in an e-bike crash in Cardiff has hit out at South Wales Police, alleging that they “killed” her son.

At a vigil for the boys last night, Belinda Sullivan, mother of Kyrees, told The Daily Telegraph: “The police killed my son. I’ve got nothing else to say.”

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in a collision while riding an electric bike in Ely on Monday evening, sparking a night of violence with cars torched and clashes with riot police.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer has claimed that the van seen behind the two teenagers was half a mile away when that crash happened.

Giving a timeline of events, Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon of South Wales Police said: “At the time of the collision, the police vehicle is in Grand Avenue, half a mile away from Snowden Road,” she said.

“There was no police vehicle in Snowden Road at the time of the collision, and we believe there were no other vehicles involved.”

Police watchdog the IOPC is investigating what happened.