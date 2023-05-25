Cardiff riots – latest: ‘Police killed my son,’ mother of Ely crash victim says
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died in an electric bike crash in Ely on Monday, sparking a night of riots in Cardiff
The mother of one of the teens who died in an e-bike crash in Cardiff has hit out at South Wales Police, alleging that they “killed” her son.
At a vigil for the boys last night, Belinda Sullivan, mother of Kyrees, told The Daily Telegraph: “The police killed my son. I’ve got nothing else to say.”
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in a collision while riding an electric bike in Ely on Monday evening, sparking a night of violence with cars torched and clashes with riot police.
Meanwhile, a senior police officer has claimed that the van seen behind the two teenagers was half a mile away when that crash happened.
Giving a timeline of events, Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon of South Wales Police said: “At the time of the collision, the police vehicle is in Grand Avenue, half a mile away from Snowden Road,” she said.
“There was no police vehicle in Snowden Road at the time of the collision, and we believe there were no other vehicles involved.”
Police watchdog the IOPC is investigating what happened.
'Police killed my son,' says mother of e-bike crash victim
The mother of one of the teens who died in an e-bike crash in Cardiff has alleged that the police "killed" her son.
At a vigil for the boys last night, Belinda Sullivan, mother of Kyrees, told The Daily Telegraph: “The police killed my son. I’ve got nothing else to say.”
The South Wales Police have been under fire since the death of the two teenagers, who were allegedly chased by a police van. The deaths sparked riots in Cardiff on Monday.
‘Our hearts are truly broken’: Families of ‘best friends’ killed in Cardiff crash pay tribute
The families of two teenage best friends killed in a crash in Cardiff that sparked riots have paid tribute, saying their “hearts are truly broken” as they pleaded for “peace within the community”.
Harvey Evans, 15, died alongside Kyrees Sullivan, 16, after the crash in the Ely area on Monday evening.
Video footage on social media appears to show the two boys on an electric bike being followed by a marked police van minutes before the fatal crash that prompted a riot hours later.
Their families have now paid tribute to the boys, saying they were “loved by not only their families but by their community as well”.
‘Our hearts are truly broken’: Families of boys killed in Cardiff crash pay tribute
Two boys were killed in a crash while riding an electric bike in Ely on Monday evening, sparking a riot
Police officer 'had grudge' against Cardiff teens, claims friend
A police officer had a grudge against the two teenagers and had previously tried to "run them off the road", a friend has claimed.
John Silver, 19, who said he was a friend of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans, told the Daily Mail the police have had issues with e-bikes in the area.
"They are legal but the police don't like the boys on them," he alleged.
"The police say they weren't chasing the boys but if that officer was in the area they would want to keep away from him."
We are now putting our coverage of the Cardiff case on hold for the evening.
'Police have questions to answer’
Mr Drakeford said there is “repair work to be done” between police and the community of Ely.
He said: “Well, I think there is repair work to be done in that relationship.
“I think there has been an anxiety, not just this week but over a period of time, that the police don’t have the capacity they need to respond to crime committed or antisocial behaviour that takes place, and if people don’t have confidence that if things go wrong and they don’t get the response that is needed, that can breed a longer-term sense of lack of trust in public authorities.”
He said: “There are questions for police to answer, we know they have referred themselves to the independent investigation service, we must allow that to do its job.
People must wait for South Wales Police to be investigated before making a judgment, he said.
First minister to urge authorities to examine cause of violence
Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford said he was looking to hold a meeting with public authorities to see whether more could be done in the community of Ely following the disorder.
He said: “13,000 people live in Ely. It is larger than almost any Welsh town, so it’s an area which has a huge mix of people in it and what we saw on Monday in no way at all represents the bulk of people who live in that part of Cardiff.
“The events themselves, as we know, will be investigated by police.
“I hope myself to convene a meeting on Friday of main public authorities to look at not what happened on Monday night but the background of precipitating causes to see just what more we can do to give confidence to people on the estate, that the police have the resources they need to respond effectively and promptly to incidents that happen, and whether there is more that can be done to help young people growing up in that area.”
First minister defends crime commissioner
The first minister of Wales has defended a police and crime commissioner (PCC) who denied officers had been chasing two teenagers on a bike minutes before they were killed in a road accident.
Mark Drakeford suggested Alun Michael, the PCC for South Wales, was “entitled” to rely on information supplied to him by South Wales Police.
Mr Michael had denied there had been a pursuit but was contradicted within hours by video footage showing a marked police van following two boys on a bike.
He later said he had been “assured and I am still assured youths were not being chased by the police at the time of the road traffic accident”.
Mr Drakeford said calls for Mr Michael to quit were to “trivialise the reaction to these tragic events”.
“I’m very determined not to turn anything that happened in Ely into a political football involving individuals,” he told the BBC.
Reputation damage will take years to recover, says first minister
It will take years for the Ely community’s reputation to recover, the Welsh first minister has predicted.
Mark Drakeford said he had “sorrow” for the family and friends of the teenage boys who died on Monday, but also for the wider community.
“My main thoughts were of just profound sorrow for two young lives that have been lost and their families and their friends, and everything it will mean to them,” he told the BBC.
“But also profound sorrow for that wider community in Ely, which is full of utterly decent, hard-working people that ask only to lead their lives in a way that is peaceful and unmolested, and the reputational damage that is done by the scenes that we saw takes years for a community to recover.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies