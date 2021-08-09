✕ Close Scotland to lift most Covid restrictions on 9 August, Sturgeon announces

Boris Johnson has been urged to cap the costs of private PCR tests needed for some international travel to prevent overseas holidays from becoming a luxury only the wealthiest families can afford.

Analysis of the list of approved tests on the government website by the Liberal Democrats shows just 11 percent of the providers offered tests for under £50, with the cheapest offering prices ranging from £20.

Some 24 percent of the providers were charging more than £200.

Health secretary Sajid Javid yesterday asked the competition watchdog Competition and Markets Authority to conduct a “rapid high-level review of the market for PCR travel tests” to enable to government to act before the summer holiday season ends.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s freedom day has arrived with the country dropping most of its coronavirus restrictions.

Legal requirements for physical distancing - except in healthcare settings - and gatherings have been removed and all venues, including nightclubs, are now able to reopen.

Some measures, such as the requirement to wear face coverings indoors in public places and on public transport, will stay in place.