England’s test and trace system is still failing to curb Covid effectively, as its staggering £37bn budget is wasted on underworked staff, tests are not returned and self-isolation rules are broken, a watchdog is warning.

The much-criticised organisation has far to go “to achieve its objectives”, the National Audit Office says, warning of the danger of performance slipping even further.

Just 14 per cent of 691 million lateral-flow tests sent out by the end of May were registered, with test and trace in the dark about whether the rest were used.

Leaders in London will meet for a vaccine summit on Friday in a bid to boost take-up rates in the capital, after figures showed they continue to lag behind the rest of England.

While every other region has fully vaccinated at least are above 90 per cent of over-50s, the latest data shows that an estimated 83.1 per cent of over-50s in London had received two doses by 20 June. Westminster has the lowest percentage of England’s local authorities, with just 64.3 per cent having had both shots.