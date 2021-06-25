Coronavirus UK news – live: Test and trace ‘still failing to curb Covid effectively’ amid low London jab rate
England’s test and trace system is still failing to curb Covid effectively, as its staggering £37bn budget is wasted on underworked staff, tests are not returned and self-isolation rules are broken, a watchdog is warning.
The much-criticised organisation has far to go “to achieve its objectives”, the National Audit Office says, warning of the danger of performance slipping even further.
Just 14 per cent of 691 million lateral-flow tests sent out by the end of May were registered, with test and trace in the dark about whether the rest were used.
Leaders in London will meet for a vaccine summit on Friday in a bid to boost take-up rates in the capital, after figures showed they continue to lag behind the rest of England.
While every other region has fully vaccinated at least are above 90 per cent of over-50s, the latest data shows that an estimated 83.1 per cent of over-50s in London had received two doses by 20 June. Westminster has the lowest percentage of England’s local authorities, with just 64.3 per cent having had both shots.
Government may ‘respond quickly’ to green watchlist countries, transport secretary warns
Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has said he hoped the announcement of a green watchlist would offer people some holiday options despite travel not returning to pre-pandemic conditions.
The cabinet minister told Sky News: “It does mean there is a little bit of relief for the travel industry and for people who wish to get away. It won’t be quite like it was in 2019 and the old days, but we are moving in a positive direction.”
He clarified that countries on the green watchlist were on the green list, but involved “one or two concerns” which could mean the government has to “respond quickly” in moving it off the green list.
Mr Shapps added: “I do have to say whoever is booking to go anywhere this summer at all, travel insurance, making sure your flights are changeable, making sure the accommodation is changeable – all those things are going to be very important in this particular year and I think people will need to weigh up whether that is going to work for them or not.”
London leaders to hold vaccine summit to boost rates in capital
Leaders in London will meet on Friday for a vaccine summit in an effort to boost take-up rates in the capital.
Mayor Sadiq Khan and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi aim to push up the numbers, with less than a month to go until the government’s target date of 19 July for offering a first dose to all adults. London is the only region in England where less than 90 per cent of over-50s are fully vaccinated.
Dr Vin Diwakar, regional medical director for London, will also join the summit on Friday afternoon alongside other officials, health specialists and community representatives.
The event in Stratford, east London, aims to discuss what more can be done to accelerate the vaccine rollout and ensure that all Londoners can get access to jabs.
Assurances such as not having to share ID or be registered with a GP in order to get a vaccine will be discussed as part of the event, before Mr Khan and others take a tour of the nearby Westfield vaccine clinic.
India urges countries to normalise travel with it
India has urged countries, which restricted entry of travellers from India after a surge in Covid-19 cases, to normalise travel.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said some initial steps have been taken by countries in this direction and the Indian government will continue to prioritise this issue.
As the devastating second wave of the pandemic hit India, many countries stopped travel to and from India.
Bhutan PM says ready to mix vaccine doses amid shortage
Bhutan's prime minister Lotay Tshering has said that he has no problem in mixing-and-matching Covid-19 doses as the country grapples with a shortage of vaccines.
He said over 90 per cent of the eligible population in Bhutan has received the first dose, and the 12-week deadline for the second dose will end this month.
India had earlier provided 550,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bhutan, but has now stopped exports to focus on domestic needs.
Pfizer says its vaccine is highly effective against Delta variant
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first detected in India, a Pfizer official said.
Alon Rappaport, Pfizer’s medical director in Israel, told local broadcaster Army Radio that the data “points to our vaccine being very effective, around 90 per cent, in preventing the coronavirus disease,” according to Reuters.
The Delta variant has been classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation, which said it has spread to 92 countries.
India reports 51,667 new Covid-19 cases
India reported 51,667 new Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the overall tally to more than 30 million.
The country recorded 1,329 deaths, and the fatalities now stand at 393,310.
