The EU is planning on easing restrictions on non-essential travel (Getty Images)

Epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson has said it is unlikely the NHS would be overwhelmed after an expected rise in Covid cases in late summer.

When asked about if social distancing rules were scrapped in summer, he said: “We do expect transmission and to some extent hospitalisations and deaths to tick up in late summer, if we completely go back to normal, but at a much lower level than we saw, for instance, back in December and January.”

Meanwhile, the UK has amended its travel advice to show a list of low-risk nations, as the public await an official “green list” of countries to be published before non-essential international travel is expected to resume on 17 May.

An EU official has said it remains a “question mark” whether the UK will be on list of countries allowed to travel to member states for holidays, as the European Council is set to discuss plans today.

The European Commission said it is proposing to let travellers visit the EU for non-essential reasons who are “coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation”, as well as those who have received “the last recommended dose of an EU-authorised vaccine”.