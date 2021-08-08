Covid UK news - live: Return to restrictions cannot be ruled out warns adviser as new travel rules come in
Fully vaccinated Brits no longer need to isolate when returning from France and hundreds scrambled to make it home from newly red-listed Mexico
The latest travel rules announced on Monday have today come into force following a review of the government’s traffic light system.
A number of countries, including Austria, Germany and Norway, have moved onto the green list while France has moved from its own amber plus list to the amber list.
Among the new red list countries was Mexico, where hundreds of British travellers scrambled to make it back to the UK in time to dodge quarantine rules on 78 hours’ notice.
Meanwhile, Sage adviser Professor Mark Woolhouse has said a return to Covid restrictions should not be ruled out.
The professor who advises both the UK and Scottish governments said that the recent “determination” to “never go backwards” has been “quite unhelpful”.
He said: “I very, very much hope we won’t have to go backwards, at least not backwards too far, but I think we have to have that possibility and keep it open just in case there is a public health emergency that none of us have foreseen at this stage.”
Covid variants could be named after star constellations if Greek alphabet is used up
New coronavirus variants could be named after star constellations when the 24 letters in the Greek alphabet are used up, the Covid-19 technical lead for the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.
Eleven variants have so far been named – including the Alpha variant first detected in Kent, and the Delta variant identified in India.
Once the 24 Greek letters have been exhausted, names including Orion, Gemini and Aries could be used, Dr Van Kerkhove told The Daily Telegraph.
Covid variants could be named after star constellations after Greek alphabet is used up
Names including Orion, Gemini and Aries could be assigned, suggests Maria Van Kerkhove
Parts of Malaysia to ease some restrictions for fully vaccinated people
Malaysia will relax some Covid-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated people in eight states that have met criteria such as reduced case numbers and higher vaccination rates, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday.
The capital Kuala Lumpur won't be affected by the announcement as case rates remain high in the region.
The measures, which will allow dining in at restaurants, outdoor individual sports and interstate tourism, will take effect on Tuesday, Muhyiddin said in a televised address.
Malaysia has been under lockdown since June 1, and while daily infections continue to hit record highs, several states last month began showing progress against the pandemic and partially lifting restrictions
The government will also allow fully vaccinated citizens and foreign residents to quarantine at home upon returning from abroad, regardless of their state of residence.
Reuters
Return to Covid restrictions cannot be ruled out, says government adviser
Government adviser Prof Mark Woolhouse – a member of the SPI-M subgroup of the Sage panel – has said a return to Covid restrictions should not be ruled out.
The professor who advises both the UK and Scottish governments said that the recent “determination” to “never go backwards” has been “quite unhelpful”.
“For people like myself, trying to advise government on how to proceed and how fast to unlock this determination that we could never go backwards has actually been quite unhelpful,” the University of Edinburgh epidemiologist told Times Radio.
“It inevitably makes the advice more cautious. If we can’t go backwards, then we’re very, very cautious about unlocking. We don’t know how much this thing will evolve in the future...We should leave the door open to responding in whatever way is necessary in the future.
“I very, very much hope we won’t have to go backwards, at least not backwards too far, but I think we have to have that possibility and keep it open just in case there is a public health emergency that none of us have foreseen at this stage.”
EU overtakes US vaccination drive
Despite a sluggish start, the European Union’s coronavirus vaccination drive has caught up to that of the United States.
Currently, some 60 percent of EU residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared with 58 percent of US residents.
Back in February, only four percent of EU residents were partially vaccinated while 12 percent of US residents were.
AP
Airlines cut costs for people travelling to green list countries, the Telegrpah reported
Airlines are making it more affordable for holidaymakers to fly to green list countries, the Telegraph reported.
Trips to green-listed Croatia, Germany and Latvia are down, according to flight-price comparison site Skyscanner.
Gavin Harris of Skyscanner told the paper that airlines were lowering prices to help build confidence as people begin to travel again.
“This extremely competitive marketplace is fantastic news for travellers looking for good value trips,” he said.
Luis Gallego, International Airlines Group’s chief executive, said: “Our focus is on ensuring our operational readiness, so we have the flexibility to capitalise on an environment where there’s evidence of widespread pent-up demand when travel restrictions are lifted.”
Airlines cut fares for newly green countries in scramble for passengers
Carriers rush to tempt holidaymakers back into the air with low fares to countries such as Germany and Latvia
Zimbabwe floods Victoria Falls with vaccines to boost tourism
Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls, where tourists usually gather to see the Zambezi River and waterfall, has suffered economically due to travel restrictions.
In a bid to boost tourism in the area, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has made vaccines available to all 35,000 residents of the town that shares a name with the waterfall.
An estimated 60% of the people there have been vaccinated with either the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines, both from China.
The government last week reopened two land borders that link the town to the neighbouring countries of Zambia, Namibia and Botswana. Travellers with proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test will be permitted entry.
The reopening came as a relief to locals.
AP
Which countries are on the Red List?
Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte have today been added to the travel red list while India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE were moved from red to amber.
So, which countries are still on the red list?
Australia struggles to quell Delta outbreaks
Australia’s three most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland reported a total of 282 Covid-19 new locally acquired infections on Sunday, with authorities struggling to quell outbreaks of the Delta variant.
New South Wales reported 262 fresh cases, down from the pandemic high of 319 seen on Saturday.
More than five million people living along the Sydney coastline are already under a six-week lockdown.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said: “I urge everybody to please stick to the rules, the health advice, and only leave home if you absolutely have to.”
Reuters
US average 100,000 cases per day
The US is now averaging 100,000 new daily coronavirus infections, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge.
In late June, the country was averaging around 11,000 cases a day. Now the number is 107,143.
The latest surge is a reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread across the country.
AP
NHS waiting list in England could top 14 million by next autumn, IFS warns
The Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned that waiting lists “could soar to 14 million” by autumn 2022 if its latest analysis is correct.
Max Warner, the author of the analysis, said: “There is a real risk that if the NHS cannot find effective ways to boost its capacity - a challenge at the best of times, let alone after a major pandemic - then much longer waiting lists will be with us for years to come.”
The number of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment currently sits at 5.3 million - a record high.
NHS waiting lists could soar beyond 15 million in wake of pandemic, study warns
Reigning in the backlog of cases could require extra capacity costing £2bn a year
