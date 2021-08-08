✕ Close Government could reintroduce Covid restrictions in England, says minister

The latest travel rules announced on Monday have today come into force following a review of the government’s traffic light system.

A number of countries, including Austria, Germany and Norway, have moved onto the green list while France has moved from its own amber plus list to the amber list.

Among the new red list countries was Mexico, where hundreds of British travellers scrambled to make it back to the UK in time to dodge quarantine rules on 78 hours’ notice.

Meanwhile, Sage adviser Professor Mark Woolhouse has said a return to Covid restrictions should not be ruled out.

The professor who advises both the UK and Scottish governments said that the recent “determination” to “never go backwards” has been “quite unhelpful”.

He said: “I very, very much hope we won’t have to go backwards, at least not backwards too far, but I think we have to have that possibility and keep it open just in case there is a public health emergency that none of us have foreseen at this stage.”