The latest travel rules announced on Monday have today come into force following a review of the government’s traffic light system.

A number of countries, including Austria, Germany and Norway, have moved onto the green list while France has moved from its own amber plus list to the amber list.

This means that fully vaccinated people travelling to France no longer need to quarantine on their return to the UK.

France was moved onto the ‘amber plus’ list on 16 July amid fears of the prevalent Beta variant on the island of Reunion, cases of which have now fallen.

However, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has today been criticised by the Sunday Mirror newspaper for dodging the quarantine rules after a trip to Paris just 10 days after the announcement.

He met with Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and Princess Anne, and also visited the Oxford AstraZeneca plant just days after his arrival.

A Foreign Office spokesman told the Sunday Mirror: “He’s the Foreign Secretary. It’s his job to represent the UK abroad.”