Energy price rises - live: Bills and cost of living to surge as Sunak support measures ‘too little too late’
Households could get money back from government as bills expected to rise by 50%
A rise of the energy price cap is set to be announced this morning, affecting around 22 million households.
Expert analysis suggests soaring wholesale gas prices will lead Ofgem to lift the cap by 50 per cent, meaning the average energy bill could hit £1,915.
Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, will announce support to ease the pressure of rising bills on households, which also face high inflation and a tax rise.
Mr Sunak will commit to giving council tax rebates to households in bands A to C, with poorer households getting more money back.
Plans to offer a £200 discount on energy bills are also expected to be announced today.
The response in the energy sector has been critical, with the boss of supplier Ecotricity calling the measures “far too little, far too late”.
The price cap will come into force from 1 April, around when taxpayers will be hit by the 1.25 per cent National Insurance hike.
Ofgem’s announcement is scheduled for 11am.
Sunak's energy bill discount 'a joke', says Ecotricity founder
Council tax bills expected to be cut for poorer households to ease pain of soaring energy price cap
Council tax bills are expected to be cut for poorer households to ease the pain of the energy price cap soaring to around £2,000 a year.
Rishi Sunak has drawn up plans for rebates for lower-value properties, amid criticism that state-backed loans to energy suppliers – providing £200-plus discounts to all homes – will fall short of what is needed.
The regulator Ofgem will reveal the new price cap at 11am, with bills tipped to rise by around £600, or 50 per cent, on 1 April, because of surging wholesale gas prices.
The chancellor has ruled out a windfall tax on the energy giants and appears to have rejected Tory MPs’ pleas to remove green levies from household bills.
Instead, taxpayers are expected to underwrite loans to suppliers, who will in turn give households a rebate on bills, limiting the immediate impact of bill hikes in April.
Council tax bills set to be cut to ease pain of soaring energy price cap
Plans drawn up for rebates for lower-value properties, on top of £200 discounts to all homes
Rishi Sunak to announce measures to support households in cost-of-living crisis
Rishi Sunak will announce support to ease the pressure of cost of living increases on households, as the energy price cap rise is set to add hundreds of pounds to annual bills.
Energy bills could be as much as 50 per cent higher from 1 April when the price cap rise takes effect, at a time when households also face a National Insurance rise and inflation is expected to be high.
The chancellor will today commit to giving council tax rebates for lower-value properties, with poorer households getting more money back.
Plans to offer a £200 discount on energy bills are also expected to be announced today.
The chancellor has ruled out a windfall tax on energy suppliers and appears to have rejected Tory MPs’ pleas to remove green levies from household bills.
The response in the energy sector has been critical, with the boss of Ecotricity calling the measures “far too little, far too late”.
Ofgem to announce energy price cap hike today
Ofgem is set to announce a rise of the energy price cap this morning, affecting around 22 million households.
Energy bills could rise by 50 per cent, meaning the average bill could hit £1,91, according to expert analysis.
The rises will come into force from 1 April, when the price cap on energy bills is updated for the next six months.
Soaring wholesale gas prices have forced the change from the regulator.
Some experts predict that high energy prices are probably here to stay for a couple of years.
