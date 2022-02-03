✕ Close Energy

A rise of the energy price cap is set to be announced this morning, affecting around 22 million households.

Expert analysis suggests soaring wholesale gas prices will lead Ofgem to lift the cap by 50 per cent, meaning the average energy bill could hit £1,915.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, will announce support to ease the pressure of rising bills on households, which also face high inflation and a tax rise.

Mr Sunak will commit to giving council tax rebates to households in bands A to C, with poorer households getting more money back.

Plans to offer a £200 discount on energy bills are also expected to be announced today.

The response in the energy sector has been critical, with the boss of supplier Ecotricity calling the measures “far too little, far too late”.

The price cap will come into force from 1 April, around when taxpayers will be hit by the 1.25 per cent National Insurance hike.

Ofgem’s announcement is scheduled for 11am.