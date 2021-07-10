Police warn ticketless England fans not to travel to London for Euro 2020 final

Police have urged England fans not to travel to London without tickets or bookings to watch the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Large crowds of supporters are expected to gather in the capital on Sunday as Gareth Southgate’s side goes up against Italy for a historic chance at the European cup.

Metropolitan Police warned fans against gathering in large numbers and said it has visited venues around London to ensure social distancing will be maintained. A "significantly enhanced policing operation" will be in place, the force said.

The Met said their approach would "adapt as necessary to increased numbers of fans" and warned those without tickets that they could end up missing the match if they head into London.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: "We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros 2020 final safely and securely, behave responsibly and consider the safety and welfare of others.

"London still remains in a public health crisis. There are government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced.

"We will enforce legislation proportionately and as appropriate and engage with crowds.

"But I urge people not to gather in large numbers. If you don't have a ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, my message is clear: please do not come to London - you could end up missing the game."

Mr Taylor said a "particular focus" was being placed on tackling domestic abuse, while he warned the terror threat remains "substantial", meaning an attack is likely.

England fans have been taking to London's streets to celebrate the team's wins with increasing fervour. Huge numbers gathered around Piccadilly Circus on Wednesday after the win against Denmark, with dozens of fans climbing on top of double decker buses as crowds blocked the roads.

Celebrations have in some cases given way to shocking behaviour and violence. The force made 23 arrests on Wednesday for common assault, public order offences and assaulting police.

The force said it was investigating an allegation of assault in south London after a family of Denmark supporters said they were attacked on the bus home after the match on Wednesday night.