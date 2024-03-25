Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Middleton’s outspoken uncle has made outlandish claims about the royal family in an ill-timed interview published just hours after the princess’s cancer revelation.

Gary Goldsmith, 58, the self-proclaimed “buncle” – bad uncle – of the nation’s sweetheart Kate is no stranger to controversy.

The “self-made millionaire” most recently courted the limelight during his brief stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house, where he hit out at Harry and Meghan and pledged his support for Donald Trump.

Goldsmith expressed regret at the timing of the article (AP)

He was voted out after four nights but Mr Goldsmith, who vowed he was entering the TV show to repair his damaged reputation, has since spoken to The Times in an explosive interview.

Mr Goldsmith’s chaotic admissions include shouting “Oi you f*****” when he met Prince William, labelling Meghan a “laughing girl” for allegedly calling Kate racist, calling out the disgraced Prince Andrew, speculating on “stupid” Harry’s return to the UK and calling his sister Carole “cunning and devious”.

He apologised for the timing of the interview this morning on Twitter/X, writing: “As many will have seen, I am featured in Saturday’s Times magazine. This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article. I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William and the children time and show some love back.”

Here is a rundown of Mr Goldsmith’s most explosive revelations from the shocking interview.

“Oi you f*****”

Providing a rare insight into the off-duty life of William and Kate, Mr Goldsmith reminisced on the first time he met William during a 2006 trip to Ibiza where he hosted the couple at his “Maison de Bang Bang”.

Mr Goldsmith revealed his first words to the future king were “oi you f*****” after William broke one of his ornaments.

The outburst unnerved the close protection officers, Mr Goldsmith added, but did not put a stop to the island fun.

One of Mr Goldsmith’s friends taught William how to DJ and encouraged him with the shout-out “the king is in da house”, he said.

Meghan Markle as “Laughing Girl”

Mr Goldsmith fumed over Meghan Markle – who he refers to as “laughing girl” – saying his niece could not possibly be racist since he and Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, grew up in a largely multicultural community.

He said: “The idea that laughing girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them.”

Mr Goldsmith later added Meghan would not be around forever, calling her “fickle” and bad for “Harry and the country” and claimed Meghan split up Harry, Kate and William’s happy trio.

Goldsmith slammed Meghan Markle (AFP via Getty)

“I’ve got more chance of making it onto the palace balcony than Prince Andrew”

Mr Goldsmith who is emblazoned with many tattoos, including “it’s Gary’s world, you just live in it”, empathised with the royal family for having an uncle that “nobody wants” – Prince Andrew.

He added: “The arrogance and naivety of Andrew is just beyond me. I’ve been in the same room as him and, believe me, that was enough.”

The uncle concluded he had more chance of making it onto the palace balcony than the disgraced prince.

Prince Andrew alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson who was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, this year (Getty)

“Harry will return to the UK – if he says sorry”

Mr Goldsmith made several hits at Prince Harry, including his decision to chase the “corporate dollar” in the US, his intellect and his memoir Spare.

Proudly donning a new hair transplant, the uncle revealed his belief Harry would one day return to his homeland and duties, if he were to apologise.

Then he condemned Harry’s “naivety” to believe he could write a scandalous tell-all about his family and still be on amicable terms with them.

He also tarnished the memoir as “pathetic” because Harry wrote how he got tearful after he got into a fight with his brother William, who called Meghan “rude” and “abrasive”. The altercation escalated to William breaking Harry’s string necklace.

“Harry wouldn’t even make my pub quiz team, but he was loved by us all and he had the best job in the world. He had all the privilege but with diminished duties,” Mr Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith predicted Harry would make a return to the UK (AP)

“Kate’s mother is cunning and devious”

The millionaire criticised The Crown’s account of William and Kate’s romance which portrayed their relationship as a product of his sister Carole’s calculated plotting.

Mr Goldsmith, who calls himself a pirate, said: “All that stuff about Carole trying to get Kate and William together in a house in Hungerford was b*******.

“Yes, my sister is quite cunning and devious. She’s like me – that’s how you run a business.”