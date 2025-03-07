Gene Hackman died of heart disease one week after wife died of rare virus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease a week after his wife Betsy Arakawa died of a rare infectious disease at their home, a pathologist has said.

Two-time Oscar winner Hackman, 95, was likely at home alone with the body of his wife for a week before he passed away himself, the sheriff of Santa Fe in New Mexico, US, told a press conference on Friday.

The post-mortem examination showed Ms Arakawa, also known as Betsy Hackman, 65, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome – a rare but potentially fatal disease which spreads to humans through infected rodent droppings or saliva.

Dr Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner for New Mexico, told a press conference in Santa Fe it was “reasonable to conclude” that Ms Hackman died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11 at the couple’s home in Santa Fe.

Hackman died a week later on February 18 of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor”, the expert said.

The pair were found dead, along with one of their dogs, at their home in Santa Fe on February 26.

Asked whether this meant the actor had been at home with his dead wife for seven days until he passed away himself, the sheriff of Santa Fe County Adan Mendoza replied: “Yes, I would assume that that is the case.”

Dr Jarrell said: “Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease. He was in a very poor state of health.

“He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that is what resulted in his in his death.”

Hackman’s body was found in a mud room, and his wife was found lying on the floor in a bathroom, detectives previously said.

Mr Mendoza said on Friday Ms Arakawa picked up their dog Xena, who was later found dead along with the couple, from the veterinary hospital on February 9.

“There was a procedure that was done with the dog, which may explain why the dog was in a crate at the residence,” Mr Mendoza told the press conference.

Ms Arakawa’s car was seen on CCTV footage at about 4.54pm on February 11, and the remote control clicker that is assigned to her and her vehicle was used to enter the subdivision to gain access to the gated community, the sheriff added.

He said: “At 5.15pm, numerous emails were unopened on her computer on February 11.

“There was no additional outgoing communication from her or known activity after February 11.”

Tests on Hackman’s pacemaker previously showed that he was alive on February 17 when a “last event” was recorded, nine days before his body and his wife’s were discovered.

Dr Jarrell told the press conference: “Mr Hackman’s initial pacemaker data revealed cardiac activity on February 17, with subsequent pacemaker interrogation demonstrating an abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation on February 18, which was the last record of heart activity.

“Based on this information, it is reasonable to conclude that Mr Hackman probably died around February 18.

“Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that Ms Hackman passed away first with February 11 being the last time that she was known to be alive.

“Lastly, clinically,hantavirus infection is characterised by flu-like symptoms consisting of fever, muscle aches, cough, and sometimes vomiting that can progress to shortness of breath and cardiac or heart failure and lung failure.”

Hantaviruses are transmitted to humans through the infected urine, droppings or saliva of certain species of mice and rats.

The mortality of the hantavirus strain in the south west of the United States is about 38% to 50%, and is not transmissible from person to person, Dr Jarrell added.