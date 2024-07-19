✕ Close Footage shows search team who found body in Jay Slater search in action

Jay Slater’s mother has asked for more donations for the public to give her boy the funeral “he deserves” as she tries to bring his body back home.

Debbie Duncan remains on the Spanish island of Tenerife after the 19-year-old’s body was found on Monday.

She wrote an update on the GoFundMe calling for more donations as the Get Jay Slater Home crowdfunder nears £60,000.

She said: “We are working with agencies to arrange Jay’s repatriation to the UK and the remaining funds, along with any future donations will be used to help with this if needed and to pay for Jay’s funeral costs back home.

“We want to give our boy the send-off he deserves so please do continue to share and support our fundraiser however you can.”

Spanish officials believe the teenager’s death was caused by trauma due to a fall in the rocky area near the northern village of Masca.