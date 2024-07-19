Jay Slater – latest: Mother calls for more GoFundMe donations to give teen ‘send-off he deserves’
Following a search lasting nearly a month, Jay Slater’s body was discovered close to where his phone last pinged near the village of Masca
Jay Slater’s mother has asked for more donations for the public to give her boy the funeral “he deserves” as she tries to bring his body back home.
Debbie Duncan remains on the Spanish island of Tenerife after the 19-year-old’s body was found on Monday.
She wrote an update on the GoFundMe calling for more donations as the Get Jay Slater Home crowdfunder nears £60,000.
She said: “We are working with agencies to arrange Jay’s repatriation to the UK and the remaining funds, along with any future donations will be used to help with this if needed and to pay for Jay’s funeral costs back home.
“We want to give our boy the send-off he deserves so please do continue to share and support our fundraiser however you can.”
Spanish officials believe the teenager’s death was caused by trauma due to a fall in the rocky area near the northern village of Masca.
When British teenager Jay Slater vanished in northern Tenerife a little under a month ago, the case captured the attention of the nation.
Tens of thousands of pounds were donated by the public to fund the search, with some even volunteering to fly over to the popular holiday island to assist.
Helicopters, sniffer dogs and, in the last days of the search, private experts were brought in, in the hope of finding the Lancashire teenager.
Trolls put ‘additional stress and trauma’ on family
Trolls and online armchair detectives put “additional stress and trauma” on Jay Slater’s family, a charity working close to them have said.
Jay’s mother, Debbie Duncan, father, Warren Slater, brother and uncle all flew to the island to assist the search, which was sometimes derailed by amateur sleuths getting involved.
Matthew Searle chief executive of Charity LBT Global Ltd told the Independent: “She’s [Debbie Duncan] found it incredibly difficult dealing with this whole situation, but with the additional stress and trauma put on her by the amount of obscene trolling, armchair detectives, so-called experts and specialists – it’s been really hard on her and the family.”
GoFundMe proceeds could be used for repatriation costs
Almost £60,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe page for Jay Slater’s search.
Now his body has been found, the BBC says it understands some of it could be used for repatriation costs.
The family is working through documents to return the teenager’s body home with the help of charity LBT Global.
It’s hoped insurance money will cover the cost of returning Jay’s body home - but the fundraiser proceeds offer another option.
Jay could have been looking for way to beach - claim
After Jay Slater’s body was discovered in the valley close to where his phone last pinged, questions have been asked on where he was heading.
The 19-year-old’s body was found in the Valley of Barranco de Juan Lopez, close to the village of Masca.
The village is where the teenager left an Airbnb he went to with two men after a music event on 16 June.
The Signi Zoekhonden charity said it was working in the valley to ensure nothing was left which could explain how the young man died.
Search coordinator Esther van Neerbos told Sky News it was likely Jay was walking down the valley in a shortcut to get tothe sea.
“I think this was a shorter way to go back, to get to the beach,” she said.
“By the beach is his house [holiday accommodation] so probably he wanted to do that.”
Get Jay Home GoFundMe doubles £30,000 target
