Julian Assange - latest: Wikileaks founder misses first day of extradition hearing as crowds rally in support
Julian Assange is facing a second day in the High Court as part of long-standing battle against extradition to the US, where he is accused of leaking confidential military secrets.
The WikiLeaks founder is wanted by US authorities over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
Lawyers for the 52-year-old argued that if extradited, he would face a “flagrant denial of justice” by prejudiced judges, and was being prosecuted for an “ordinary journalistic practice”.
The two-day hearing comes after a judge ruled in January 2021 that Assange should not be sent to the US, given a real risk of suicide while ruling against him on all other issues.
However, this was successfully challenged by US authorities, which would have resulted in his extradition. Assange, who is currently based in HMP Belmarsh in south-east London, is now asking for the go-ahead to challenge the original judge’s dismissal of other parts of his case.
Supporters including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were in attendance today, while his wife Stella Assange told the crowds: “We have two big days ahead, We don’t know what to expect, but you’re here because the world is watching. They just cannot get away with this.”
US had allegedly plotted to kill or kidnap Assange
The High Court was told that the US had planned to kill or kidnap Julian Assange.
Mark Summers KC, for the WikiLeaks founder, said: “What the evidence now shows is that the US developed a plan to try to either kill or rendition Mr Assange to the USA.
“What evidence the district judge heard on that came from protected witness two and it was truly breathtaking.”
Mr Summers said there was a plan to kidnap or poison Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained for around seven years.
He continued: “With respect to the district judge, there were red flags everywhere.”
The barrister later said the plan “only fell apart when the UK authorities weren’t very keen on the thought of rendition, or a shootout, in the streets of London”.
Extradition would be ‘retribution for his political opinions’, say Assange lawyers
During the first day of the hearing on Tuesday, Mark Summers KC argued the US prosecution of Assange would be retribution for his political opinions, meaning it would be unlawful to extradite him under UK law.
The barrister said: “This is a paradigm example of state retaliation for the expression of political opinion.
“The district judge did not address it, had she done so, it would have been fatal to her decision.”
In written submissions, Mr Summers and Edward Fitzgerald KC, also for Assange, added: “The evidence showed that the US was prepared to go to any lengths, including misusing its own criminal justice system, to sustain impunity for US officials in respect of the torture/war crimes committed in its infamous ‘war on terror’, and to suppress those actors and courts willing and prepared to try to bring those crimes to account.
“Mr Assange was one of those targets.”
Julian Assange’s wife joins protest outside High Court as he begins last-ditch bid to fight extradition
Protesters have gathered outside the High Court in London in support of Julian Assange as the WikiLeaks founder started his last-ditch bid to avoid extradition to the US.
Among those outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning were former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Mr Assange’s wife, Stella, who told a crowd: “They just cannot get away with this”.
The 52-year-old is making a last-ditch appeal at the two-day hearing against being to the US, where he faces charges for conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information after the publication of intelligence files on WikiLeaks.
Protests as Julian Assange begins last-ditch attempt to fight US extradition
WikiLeaks founder launching his bid to stop extradition to the US where he faces trial over leaked military files
Who is Julian Assange and what secrets is he accused of leaking?
Seven years ago, Julian Assange stood outside the Ecuadorian embassy and greeted his supporters with a fist in the air - he couldn’t have thought a prolonged legal battle against extradition to the US would have continued until this week.
The 52-year-old Australian was at the embassy in London seeking asylum as Swedish authorities wanted to speak to him over a rape allegation which was later dropped.
He feared that leaving the UK would lead to him being sent to the US where he was soon to be charged with conspiring to hack into military databases to acquire sensitive information following the publication of files on WikiLeaks.
Welcome to our live coverage of Julian Assange’s final bid in an attempt to secure a UK appeal against his extradition to the US.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here.