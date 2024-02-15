Julian Assange ‘will die’ if extradited to US, wife warns

Julian Assange’s wife has warned that the WikiLeaks founder “will die” if he is extradited to the US, ahead of his High Court appeal next week.

At a media briefing in central London on Thursday morning (15 February), Stella Assange said her husband could be on a plane to the US “within days”.

Assange has been in Belmarsh prison in south-east London since he was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in 2019 where he was given political asylum, as he fights Washington’s attempts to extradite him to face charges under its espionage act.

“His health is in decline, mentally and physically. His life is at risk every single day he stays in prison, and if he’s extradited, he will die,” Ms Assange said.