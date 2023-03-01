Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Archbishop of Canterbury has condemned a rise in anti-semitic incidents in the UK following Hamas’s attack on Israel as he called for unity between Muslims and Jews.

Justin Welby was joined by leaders from the two faiths for talks at Lambeth Palace, with the group urging people across the country to reject any form of hatred or discrimination against “Jewish people or any other community”.

Their comments come following a huge spike in reports of anti-semitic incidents across the country amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

“I know that all of us are profoundly concerned by what is happening in Israel and Gaza…we are praying constantly for all those who are caught up in this war that has already brought so much suffering to so many people,” the archbishop said in a statement after the meeting.

“Today we have come together out of shared concern for our communities and neighbourhoods here in the UK, and to stand together against any form of hatred or violence against Jewish people or any other community.”

He was joined by Sheikh Ibrahim Mogra, a scholar and imam from Leicester, and a former assistant secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, the senior Rabbi of Masorti Judaism UK and Rabbi of the New North London Synagogue.

Sheikh Mogra said he was deeply “pained” by what was unfolding in the Middle East.

“At this critical time, we share deep concern for the welfare of everyone,” he said. “We are determined to do our utmost to prevent violence and intimidation across our country, whether on the streets, in places of worship, in schools, in universities, or in any other institutions.”

Sheikh Ibrahim Mogra (L), Rabbi Jonathan (R) and Justin Welby (C) (Neil Turner/Lambeth Palace)

He added: “It is deplorable and wrong that our Jewish community here has been the target of hate crimes. It is unacceptable that synagogues and Jewish centres have been targeted.

“There has been a 500 per cent rise in antisemitism. I condemn these attacks and call on all fellow citizens to stand up and speak out against all and every form of hate.

Rabbi Wittenberg said: “As leaders in the British Jewish and Muslim communities we affirm the importance of maintaining our relationships even, and especially, in troubled times.

“We have so much in common; there are many friendships between us, and we have stood together through both peaceful and challenging days. As you say, we will sometimes have different loyalties, yet it is essential that we live together across the United Kingdom as neighbours and fellow citizens in peace and with respect.”

He added: “I share your prayers for an ultimate end to war. My prayers, too, are with all the innocent people caught up in this horror, for all those who are hurt and grieve, and all who long for the safety and wellbeing of their loved ones.

“We are both on the side of life. We share deep concern for the welfare of everyone and pray for a better future for all.”