The mother of a missing French-Israeli tattoo artist has made an emotional plea for the release of her daughter.

Holding up a picture of Mia Shem, her mother Keren pleaded "bring my baby home".

Ms Shem said she "fell on the floor and screamed" when she saw the video of her daughter, who went missing during Hamas's attack at a music festival near the Gaza border on 7 October.

At least 199 people have been taken hostage by militant groups in Gaza after they attacked Israel.