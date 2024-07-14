King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand on Australia and Samoa trip

Support truly

The King and Queen are set to visit Australia and Samoa this autumn, but the couple are not going to New Zealand due to Charles‘ ongoing treatment for cancer.

Charles and Camilla will undertake a tour of both countries in October 2024, Buckingham Palace said, however doctors have advised against a further extension to the visit.

The Australian leg of the trip, at the invitation of the country’s government, will see them carry out engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.

In Samoa, they will celebrate “the strong bilateral relationship” between the Pacific Island nation and the UK, and the couple are expected to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) 2024.

The Chogm brings together delegations from 56 countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

Britain's King Charles III visits the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, to commemorate its 25th anniversary, in Cardiff on July 11 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Buckingham Palace says the couple’s programme will be subject to doctors’ advice, with any necessary modifications to be made on health grounds.

A previously hoped-for trip to New Zealand is not taking place because the King‘s doctors advised that an extended programme should be avoided to prioritise his continued recovery, a Palace spokesperson said.

Buckingham Palace said: “In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.

“Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding.”

Further details of the visit to both countries are to be announced soon.

Carlos Alcaraz is presented with the trophy by the Princess of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA). ( PA Wire )

Charles, 75, returned to public-facing duties earlier this year while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The announcement of the King’s change of travels plans came on the same day as Kate Middleton made her second public appearance appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

The princess, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, presented the trophy to the winner of the final on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz.

She arrived at the tennis tournament in SW19 less than an hour before the final was due to begin on Sunday afternoon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton.

Kate and Charlotte were greeted with cheers and applause as they took their seats in the front row of the royal box at Centre Court.

Kate, who has been undergoing chemotherapy, made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis in March at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London last month.

Additional reporting by PA