The Princess of Wales received a standing ovation as she arrived at the Wimbledon men’s final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will present the trophy to either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz.

She smiled and waved to the crowd as she took her seat next to her sister Pippa Matthews.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

She has been undergoing chemotherapy and made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London last month.