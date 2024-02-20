✕ Close Leicester police provide update on search for toddler who fell into river

Police searching for a toddler in a river in Leicestershire have revealed they have obtained CCTV officers believe shows the moment the boy fell into the water.

The two-year-old boy has been missing since Sunday evening after he fell into the River Soar as his father was rushed to hospital. He has since been released.

Assistant chief constable Michaela Kerr, of Leicestershire Police, has also said the search for the toddler has been stepped up with Kent and West Mercia Police Search and Rescue team and the Metropolitan Police Marine Recovery dogs joining the operation.

Emergency services attended the scene just after 5pm and a search and rescue operation, which involves officers from Leicestershire, Nottingham, Lincolnshire and Met police forces, began in Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane.

In their appeal on Monday night, they requested that members of the public who had spoken to officers come forward again, and that a dog walker who was seen walking along the towpath make contact with the police.

The father, who was taken to hospital as a as a precautionary measure, was believed to have followed the boy into the river.