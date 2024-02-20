Police searching for a toddler in a river in Leicestershire have revealed they have obtained CCTV officers believe shows the moment the boy fell into the water.
The two-year-old boy has been missing since Sunday evening after he fell into the River Soar as his father was rushed to hospital. He has since been released.
Assistant chief constable Michaela Kerr, of Leicestershire Police, has also said the search for the toddler has been stepped up with Kent and West Mercia Police Search and Rescue team and the Metropolitan Police Marine Recovery dogs joining the operation.
Emergency services attended the scene just after 5pm and a search and rescue operation, which involves officers from Leicestershire, Nottingham, Lincolnshire and Met police forces, began in Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane.
In their appeal on Monday night, they requested that members of the public who had spoken to officers come forward again, and that a dog walker who was seen walking along the towpath make contact with the police.
The father, who was taken to hospital as a as a precautionary measure, was believed to have followed the boy into the river.
Update on the search so far - who has taken part?
In the update given this lunchtime, Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr has shared the organisations involved in the search for the toddler who fell into the River Soar on Sunday.
As well as Leicestershire police officers, specialist teams from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service have taken part along with diving teams from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire forces.
The National Police Air Service and drone unit continue to support officers on the ground.
The Environmental Agency has supported the operation with specialist mapping equipment which has assisted officers in identifying key search areas.
And today Kent and West Mercia Police Search and Rescue team and the Metropolitan Police Marine Recovery dogs is joining the operation.
CCTV obtained showing boy falling into water
Leicestershire Police say they have obtained CCTV footage officers believe shows the boy falling into the River Soar.
It comes as the force steps up its search with Kent and West Mercia Police Search and Rescue team and the Metropolitan Police Marine Recovery dogs called into find the boy who fell into the water on Sunday.
A spokesperson said: “From enquiries conducted so far and from studying CCTV from the local area we have obtained footage which we believe shows the young boy falling into the water.”
‘Tremendous support from the local community'
Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr is leading the police operation. She said: “We have had tremendous support from the local community, and we thank everyone who has assisted with our enquiries.
“This is an extremely difficult time for the family, our thoughts are very much with them, and we continue to support them.
“A number of teams from across the force and region have assisted us during this operation and our priority remains to locate the young boy. Thank you to all our officers and specialist teams who continue to work extremely hard at the scene in what are very difficult circumstance for everyone involved.”
Additional teams to join the search
Leicestershire Police have just released new information on the search, saying Kent and West Mercia Police Search and Rescue team and the Metropolitan Police Marine Recovery dogs will be joining the operation.
Specialist officers continue to support the boy’s family and our thoughts continue to remain with them at this extremely difficult time, a force spokesperson said.
Latest images from the search
Use of helicopter and aerial technology in search
The search for the two-year-old has seen Leicestershire Police deploy a helicopter and aerial technology. The force has also received support from Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and the Met police forces.
Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: “Our priority for Leicestershire Police is to make sure we find the little boy.
Here’s our latest story on the search so far
Search for missing toddler who fell into Leicestershire river continues
Missing boy’s father was hospitalised after entering the River Soar to try and save him
Police appeal to a dog walker
A dog walker who walked along the footpath near the Packhorse Bridge on the River Soar at around 5pm has also been asked to contact police.
Assistant chief constable Michaela Kerr said: “Thank you to everyone who continues to support us during our ongoing search.
“Specialist officers remain in the area and will continue the search throughout the evening. If anyone has any information which may assist us, they are urged to get in touch.”
Latest activity in search for the missing boy
Last night specialist dive teams were continuing the search for the two-year-old boy, while police also appealed for anyone who spoke to officers near to the scene of the boy’s fall on Monday to get back in touch.
The boy had been with family when he fell into the water in the Aylestone Meadows area, close to Marsden Lane, at around 5pm on Sunday.
Assistant chief constable Michaela Kerr said police were doing everything they can to find the boy “as quickly as possible”.
She added: “I would like to reassure people that there will continue to be policing presence and policing activity overnight at the river.
“But I would like to remind people, please, don’t come down to the scene.”
Who will give the statement and when
At 12.30pm, Leicestershire Police Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr and Chief Inspector David Stokes will make statements about the search for the missing two-year-old in the River Soar.
We will bring you coverage right here.
Police set to give update on search
Hello and welcome back to our live updates on the search for the missing toddler who fell into the River Soar in Leicester.
Police are set to give an update on the search at 12.30pm. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates in our live blog.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies