A two-year-old boy reported to have fallen into the River Soar has been named by police as Xielo Maruziva.

Xielo has been missing since Sunday evening after he fell into the swollen river as his father was rushed to hospital after trying to save him.

His father said in a statement: “Xielo is a bundle of joy to us.

“He is a charming and creative little boy and has just started at nursery. He loves cuddles, playing with his toys and going to the park.”

His devastated mother said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile and always loves a cuddle and some kisses.

“Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino.

“Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened. We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this.