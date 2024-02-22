Leicester river search - latest: Missing boy named as father who tried to save him says son is ‘bundle of joy’
Leicestershire Police’s continue search for Xielo Maruziva in the River Soar as mother desperate for return of ‘cheeky’ son
A two-year-old boy reported to have fallen into the River Soar has been named by police as Xielo Maruziva.
Xielo has been missing since Sunday evening after he fell into the swollen river as his father was rushed to hospital after trying to save him.
His father said in a statement: “Xielo is a bundle of joy to us.
“He is a charming and creative little boy and has just started at nursery. He loves cuddles, playing with his toys and going to the park.”
His devastated mother said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile and always loves a cuddle and some kisses.
“Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino.
“Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened. We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this.
Locals say area around has been muddy floodplain for months as search for Xielo continues into fifth day
Leicestershire locals have said the initial search for Xielo would have been hindered by the muddy water rising out of the River Soar.
Xielo Maruziva, 2, has been missing since Sunday evening and his father was rushed to hospital after trying to save him.
One local to the nature reserve, said: “I live not too far away from there and go past the River Soar & Grand Union Canal every day. In good weather the river is shallow and clear, but it’s been high for ages and looks like mud.
“The whole area is a floodplain and has been bad on and off for months.”
His father said in a statement yesterday: “As a family we have been completely devastated over the past few days as the search for Xielo continues. It is hard to describe the pain and suffering we are going through.
“We would like to thank the search teams at the scene.
“We would also like to thank members of the public for all of your support. It is your prayers which are keeping us strong.”
Update on the search so far - who has taken part?
Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr has shared the organisations involved in the search for the toddler who fell into the River Soar on Sunday.
As well as Leicestershire police officers, specialist teams from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service have taken part along with diving teams from Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire forces.
The National Police Air Service and drone unit continue to support officers on the ground.
The Environmental Agency has supported the operation with specialist mapping equipment which has assisted officers in identifying key search areas.
And Kent and West Mercia Police Search and Rescue team and the Metropolitan Police Marine Recovery dogs has also joined the operation.
Family being supported, police say
As searches of the River Soar take place today, police say they are continuing in their efforts to support the missing boy’s family.
Leicestershire Police told Leicester Live: “The child’s family are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”
Anyone with information or who comes across something that may aid the search is urged to contact police as soon as possible.
Thanks to public for support
Ever since the first appeal for help on the search for missing Xielo, there has been strong support from people giving information or lending a hand in the hope of finding the toddler.
Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: “I would also like to add that following the appeal we issued on Monday evening for witnesses, we have had a large number of responses and have identified a number of people who were in the area at the time who have provided us with information.
“Thank you to everyone who has made contact with us and helped us with our enquiries. It is very much appreciated by us all.
“While the weather conditions today do make the search more difficult for us, this will absolutely not stop our dedicated and specialist teams at the scene from doing everything they can. Our search operation today does very much remain ongoing.”
Recap on police message to the public on Wednesday
As the weather conditions worsened, Leicestershire Police said the priority remained to find Xielo, who fell in the River Soar on Sunday.
Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: “As we now enter the fourth day of the search for the missing boy, we have been truly overwhelmed by the support we have received from forces and other agencies across the country as well as from our communities and the wider public. We really do thank you for this. The priority for us all remains to find this little boy and we are grateful for all of your help and support.
“Specialist officers continue to provide full support to the family and our thoughts very much remain with them. I thank them for their bravery, their support and co-operation with us at this extremely traumatic time.”
'Beautiful little boy’
People have left messages on X in support of the rescue effort after the missing toddler was named by police.
One person said: “So heartbreaking. Beautiful little boy. Thinking of the family and all emergency services and volunteers undertaking the search.”
Another said: “Beautiful child. Thoughts with his family and all those working with them as well as on the meadows search x”
And another wrote: “Heartbreaking so sad thoughts and prayers with his poor family.”
‘Cheeky’ toddler missing in River Soar named and pictured as search enters fourth day
A toddler who fell into the River Soar has been named and pictured by his distraught family, as police enter the fourth day of searching for the two-year-old.
Described by his parents as a “cheeky, funny” boy, Xielo Maruziva had been walking with his family in the Aylestone Meadows area of Leicester when he fell into the water at around 5pm on Sunday.
In a statement through Leicestershire Police, his mother said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile, and always loves a cuddle and some kisses.
‘Cheeky’ toddler missing in River Soar named and pictured
Xielo Maruziva has been described by his parents as a ‘bundle of joy’
Xielo’s mother says whole family are ‘heartbroken’ as search continues
In a statement released through Leicestershire Police, Xielo's mother said:"Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile and always loves a cuddle and some kisses.
“Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino.
“Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened. We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this.
“All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible. Thank you.”
Police share video of search efforts
Leicestershire Police have shared a video on social media of their ongoing search efforts for missing Xielo Maruziva.
Police have spoken to a number of people in the area over the four days
Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr, said: “As we now enter the fourth day of the search for the missing boy specialist officers continue to provide full support to the family and our thoughts very much remain with them.
“I would also like to add that following the appeal we issued on Monday evening for witnesses, we have had a large number of responses and have identified a number of people who were in the area at the time who have provided us with information.”
