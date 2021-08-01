Man dies in London building fall during search for attack suspect

A 33-year-old man has died after falling from a building site in West London during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Metropolitan Police Officers were called to a Hammersmith bar at 2:44am on Sunday 1 August to reports of a man acting aggressively.

The man had reportedly assaulted a number of people before fleeing. During their search for the man, the officers were called to reports of a man falling from a height on a nearby building site.

Despite emergency first aid being issued, the man was unfortunately pronounced dead just after 3.30am, Met Police said.

The man’s family has been informed and the incident is under investigation.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan police said: “Officers became aware of a 33-year-old man who had fallen from height on a nearby building site. They carried out emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics.

“Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 03:03hrs. His next of kin has been informed. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

“As is routine in these circumstances, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed. The Health and Safety Executive has also been made aware.”