Five people were taken to hospital after an “out of control” Rottweiler attacked them in a park.

The dog was off its lead in Luton Park, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it struck.

The victims attempted to control the animal and sustained minor wounds during the incident last Tuesday.

They were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The dog was seized by Cheshire Police and is currently in kennels.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “At 2.40pm on Tuesday, August 30, police were called to reports of a dangerous dog at Luton Park, Ellesmere Port.

“Officers attended the scene and found a Rottweiler, which was off the lead and out of control.

“During the incident five people were bitten as they attempted to control the dog.

“They all sustained minor injuries and attended the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“The dog was subsequently seized by officers and is currently in a secure kennels.”

Daniel John Twigg, 3, was killed in a dog attack in May (PA)

It follows a number of other dog attacks in recent months. A toddler suffered “multiple injuries” and was airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Faversham, Kent, in July.

Daniel John Twigg, 3, was killed by a dog outside a property in Milnrow, Rochdale in May.

Just a month earlier, Romy Griffiths, 2, suffered severe facial injuries after being bitten by the family’s eight-year-old family dog Blizzard.

And in March this year, Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries following a dog attack at her home in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside.