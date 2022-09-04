Police at scene of ‘violent incident’ in Dublin after three young siblings killed

A man has been arrested in Dublin after three young siblings were killed in a “violent incident” in Tallaght on Sunday, 4 September.

Gardai said an 18-year-old girl and her brother and sister, eight-year-old twins, had died, and a 14-year-old boy was also hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene at the Rossfield Estate, which remained closed for forensic examinations.

Police continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident on Sunday.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.