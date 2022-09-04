Officers describe experience detaining samurai sword-wielding suspect high on crack

Sussex police officers shared their experience of detaining a samurai sword-wielding suspect who was high on crack cocaine.

Ali Bhatti, 33, stabbed a passer-by in the chest and slashed another with a samurai sword on 22 October in 2021.

Hove Crown Court found Bhatti guilty of one count of attempted murder, one count of grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

PC Ryan Oakley and Sergeant James Arrol-Barker share their experience on the incident in this footage.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.