Martin Lewis apologises for ‘terrible phrasing’ on adopted children

The money-saving guru Martin Lewis has apologised for using ‘terrible’ phrasing when talking about children.

On his live ITV Christmas money-saving show he made a mistake ‘in the heat of live recording’.

The Martin Lewis Money Show aired on ITV1 at 8pm on Tuesday and gave families tips and tricks to make their pennies go further during a notoriously expensive time.

The economist was informing parents about saving money during the festive period and addressed when he made the mistake of saying “adoptive children or your children”.

Mr Lewis swiftly apologised almost immediately in a statement published on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Martin Lewis urges parents with children aged 12 and 21 to claim £1,000 handout (ITV/Martin Lewis Money Show)

He said: “Just realised in the heat of live show I said "adoptive children or your children" - terrible phrasing, sorry. Adopted children are of course your children.”

On his show he informed parents that many adopted children age 12-21 have a Child Trust Fund worth up to £1,000.

Parents who have adopted children can trace the fund on the government website, he shared the information again in his statement.

Martin Lewis fans took to social media to share their gratitude for his apology.

One woman shared on Facebook: “I’m adopted, not offended.

“Apology not necessary although I am grateful for it and for you pointing out that there simply is no difference.

“It hurts when people ask me about my "real" parents meaning my birth parents.”

A mother who adopted two children 17 years ago shared her gratitude and how she got access to their trust funds.

She said: “No offence taken.

“ A social Worker helped us trace and transfer their child trust funds in the early stages.

“I’m staggered it’s not just a standard part of the adoption process and people are having to go to such lengths to trace their children’s funds.”

Although, not all were pleased with the 75-word apology.

An adoptee took to X to share her annoyance at the money-saving expert’s terminology.

She said: “Ask us how we want to be referenced. Not adopters. Adopted people, adopted adults, adoptees is preferable.

“We are not children, and haven’t been for many decades.

Referring to us as ‘children’ is infantilising and robs us of our agency and silences our voices.”