Martin Lewis urges parents to check if they can claim ‘easy’ £1,000

Martin Lewis has urged parents with children aged between 12 and 21 to check if they can claim £1,000 “sat waiting for them”.

On his ITV Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (15 November), Lewis explained more about child trust funds and saving accounts.

He said: “Any child born between 1 September 2002, so a 21-year-old, or 2 January 2011, so a 12-year-old, will have had a Child Trust Fund and the state will have added money even if you didn’t. Up to a million children have these accounts unknowingly and they’re worth about £1,000 each in a Child Trust Fund.”

You can visit www.gov.uk to find out more.