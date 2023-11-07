Martin Lewis shares five ‘quick tips’ to drive down insurance costs

Martin Lewis has shared five “quick tips” to help drive down insurance costs.

Discussing the topic on his ITV show, the MoneySavingExpert told viewers they can get better deals by combining car and home insurance, checking cashback websites and haggling with their existing provider.

He also suggested it is important to “know your rights” and avoid paying monthly direct debit interest rates.

“If you’re happy with your existing insurer, haggle,” Lewis said.

“There are some firms where people have tried and the success rates are over 70 per cent,” he added, urging customers to try their luck with “charm, cheek and a smile”.