Martin Lewis ‘couldn’t think of anything worse’ than serving in Liz Truss’s cabinet

MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has said he cannot think of “anything worse” than serving in Liz Truss’s cabinet as he warned the new prime minister she was entering Downing Street with the country in an “awful state”.

The consumer champion has been desperately calling on the government to take serious action to fight the “catastrophic” cost of living crisis that is devastating households across the country.

Following the announcement that Ms Truss had won the long-running Tory leadership contest, Mr Lewis tweeted: “Congratulations @trussliz on your new role as Prime Minister.

MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has said he can’t think of “anything worse” than serving in cabinet (PA)

“Right now, we need good, empathetic, speedy, responsible leadership to prevent crisis I (& I hope most) want to wish you all strength and judgement to do the right job, fit for the times, for UK people and the nation.”

One Twitter user commented on Mr Lewis’ tweet, saying: “Are you trying for a cabinet job?”

Lewis responded: “Literally couldn’t think of anything worse. Yet we have a new PM. Country is in awful state. We have to hope she does a good job & things improve.

“So I want her, as I’d want anyone of any party, to succeed in making people’s lives better. Its better than the alternative.”

Mr Lewis then tweeted again, saying: “PS actually that’s not true. I shouldn’t have put the literally. Of course I can think of things that are worse (though I dont want to).”

Before the announcement, the consumer champion was on Good Morning Britain kicking off his September series Martin’s Money Monday.

Mr Lewis buried his hands in his head in frustration as former Tory MP Edwina Currie shared a “tip” on how to reduce energy bills with tin foil.

As Ofgem continue to rise the price cap for energy bills, Mr Lewis has repeatedly challenged the government and the new prime minister to step up and fight the energy crisis which has seen bills skyrocket to astoundingly unaffordable amounts.

“I can’t tell you how dangerous what is coming will be for people and their mental health,” he previously said. “It is awful, what is coming.”