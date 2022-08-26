Martin Lewis has issued a stark warning to the government amid the energy cap rise, saying that “people will die this winter.”

The financial expert told Good Morning Britain: “I’m not going to get too hung up into what the specific solutions are at the moment, because actually this ins’t about the mechanics, this is about the will.

“I hope and I pray whomever our new prime minister is, they have the will to do something. Because, if they don’t, people will die this winter due to these energy price hikes.”

