Who is Napier Marten? Father who made emotional appeal for daughter missing with baby

The aristocratic Marten family has dominated headlines in recent weeks after 35-year-old Constance Marten, her newborn baby and partner, a convicted rapist, became the subject of a “high risk” missing person investigation.

Napier Marten urged his daughter Constance to take herself and the child to safety as soon as possible.

Appealing to his daughter, Mr Marten said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.

Napier Marten appealed for his daughter to come home (The Independent)

Mark Gordon, 48, and Ms Marten went missing on 5 January, when it is thought their baby was just one or two days old, abandoning their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Most of their possessions were destroyed when the vehicle caught fire but they have a substantial amount of cash, allowing them to live off-grid, police said.

Mark Gordon, the partner of Ms Marten, was jailed in the late 1980s in Florida, US, after raping and assaulting a woman when he was aged 14. After serving a 20-year sentence he was deported back to the UK in 2010, it emerged on Wednesday.

Mr Marten, 63, told The Independent he had known about Gordon’s criminal conviction for some time and it was of “great concern”.

The Metropolitan Police, now leading the investigation after sightings of the couple in Greater Manchester, Liverpool, Essex and finally London, has urged the public to report Constance and Mark to the police if they are seen. However, leading detectives added that they could be anywhere in the UK and have access to “significant sums” of cash.

Who is Napier Marten?

Napier Marten, a film and music producer, is the son of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset. His father, Toby Marten, a lieutenant commander in the Royal Navy, had close links to the royal family, attending the Brownies pack at Buckingham Palace alongside Princess Margaret in her youth.

Mary Anna and Toby Marten, pictured with three of their daughters in June 1954 (ANL/Shutterstock)

A notable archaeologist, Ms Marten was awarded an OBE in 1980 and appointed High Sheriff of Dorset nine years later. She was also made a trustee of the British Museum and travelled widely in aid of her profession, making frequent trips to Iran and 30 visits to Russia.

The late couple and their family lived at the vast Crichel House – used as the backdrop for several period dramas, including Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow. The ownership of the house, in the wake of the Second World War, became the centre of a notorious political scandal.

In what became known as the Crichel Down affair, part of the estate was requisitioned by the government in 1938 for bombing practice by the Royal Air Force, with a purchase price of just over £12,000.

After a promise in parliament from Winston Churchill that the land would be returned to its owners after the war broke, and the purchase price vastly inflated by the government, the couple challenged the government and a public inquiry was launched.

The Martens defeated the government, winning back their land and effectively forcing agriculture minister Sir Thomas Dugdale’s resignation over the scandal – which is still held up as a landmark case in ministerial accountability and landowners’ rights.

Mary Anna Marten, Napier Marten’s mother, was a British Museum trustee (ANL/Shutterstock)

The late couple is survived by five daughters and one son, Napier Marten, who was a Page to Queen Elizabeth II. In 1996 he took a voyage of spiritual discovery in Australia, later returning to work as a tree surgeon near Crichel House.

In 2013 it was reported that the previously 5,000-acre estate would pass instead to his eldest son Maximillian when he turned 25 that year, after the death of Mary Anna in 2010. The estate was later bought by American billionaire Richard Chilton.

In his appeal to his daughter, Ms Marten said: “Darling Constance, even though we remain estranged at the moment, I stand by, as I have always done and as the family has always done, to do whatever is necessary for your safe return to us.

“I beseech you to find a way to turn yourself and your wee one in to the police as soon as possible, so you and he or she can be protected. Only then can a process of healing and recovery begin, however long it may take, however difficult it may be.”