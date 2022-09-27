Jump to content

One in five over-50s who have dropped out of UK workforce are on NHS waiting list

Tuesday 27 September 2022 11:23
<p>Office for National Statistics says long-term sickness is driving rise in economic inactivity (PA)</p>

Office for National Statistics says long-term sickness is driving rise in economic inactivity (PA)

(PA Wire)

Nearly 20 per cent of over-50s who quit work during the Covid pandemic and have not returned are on NHS waiting lists, according to official data.

The figure was higher than for those who remained in the workforce during the pandemic, as well as those who stopped working but have since gone back.

The Office for National Statistics has previously reported an increase in economic inactivity - including among over-50s - with long-term sickness a driving factor.

More follows...

