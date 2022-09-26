Kwasi Kwarteng refuses to confirm changes to Brexit immigration rules

Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to confirm whether the Government will make changes to Brexit immigration rules to help relieve the workforce shortage.

Speaking on Sunday (25 September) with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC, the chancellor did reveal the Home Office will make an announcement on immigration in “the next few weeks.”

When asked by Ms Kuenssberg if he would be prepared to relax rules, Mr Kwarteng said: “It’s not about relaxing rules. The whole point about the Brexit debate ... was that we need to control immigration in a way that works for the UK.”

