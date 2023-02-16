Nicola Bulley: Unanswered questions in search for missing dogwalker

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police investigating the Nicola Bulley case appear no closer to finding her nearly three weeks after the mother-of-two disappeared while walking her dog near the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

On Wednesday Lancashire Constabulary announced that Ms Bulley, 45, had been facing “significant issues with alcohol” brought on by “ongoing struggles with the menopause”, prompting claims in some quarters of “victim blaming”.

Tory MP Alicia Kearns is among those denouncing the force’s decision to share Ms Bulley’s struggles when it is not clear how doing so will help the ongoing search.

In a news conference, the force also set out a detailed rundown of the work it had done so far in trying to find Ms Bulley, criticised armchair detectives commenting on the case, saying they were a “significant” distraction.

Rebecca Smith, detective superintendent, said officers were still keeping an open mind as to what might have happened to Ms Bulley and would continue to search the river where she was last seen while walking her spaniel, Willow.

There are, however, a number of questions that the force has still not answered.

In a statement, the force said it had been called out to the family’s home in early January due to a “concern for welfare” report. But it did not elaborate on what happened during the visit.

On Friday it will have been exactly three weeks since Ms Bulley apparently vanished after dropping off her children at school. But it took until yesterday for the force to go public with the details about the January call out Ms Bulley’s personal struggles, which it initially described as “specific vulnerabilities”.

Nicola Bulley had ‘significant issues with alcohol’ (Family handout/PA Wire)

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police updates the media on the search for Nicola Bulley (Peter Powell/PA Images) (PA Wire)

Lancashire Constabulary is also facing questions as to why it did not properly cordon off the area around the bench where Ms Bulley’s phone and dog were found after she disappeared.

A forensic and search expert who assisted the police search but has also been highly critical of the force’s handling of the case claims he wasn’t told the missing mother had “significant issues” - and says he would have taken a different approach if he had.

Peter Faulding claims police did not tell his team Ms Bulley was considered ‘high risk’ as soon as the missing persons case was launched after she disappeared on 27 January.

Mr Faulding said having this knowledge would have changed his team’s “whole search strategy”.