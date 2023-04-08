Nicola Sturgeon – latest: Former first minister was forced to quit, claims Alex Salmond
It comes hours after SNP auditors quit in wake of Peter Murrell’s arrest
Nicola Sturgeon was forced to quit as first minister, Alex Salmond has claimed as he asserted that the circumstances of her resignation had “delegitimised” Humza Yousaf’s position as her successor.
Mr Salmond suggested that Ms Sturgeon was forced to resign due to her decision in January to apply to the Supreme Court to contest the government’s move to block the gender recognition reforms, and then not to follow through.
“Abandoning halfway through is to invite inevitable failure. So clearly it wasn’t the intention to go when Nicola went, it wasn’t a planned departure in that sense,” he told The Times.
“The SNP obviously has questions to answer and the problem with it is that it delegitimises Humza.”
It comes just hours after the accountants that audit the SNP’s accounts resigned after the party’s former chief executive was arrested in a police investigation into SNP finances.
Peter Murrell, who is married to Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and recently stood down from his SNP job, was released without charge pending further investigation after 12 hours of questioning.
The firm that audits the SNP’s accounts has resigned just days after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband was arrested as part of a police investigation into the party’s finances.
Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael told the party that it took the decision after reviewing its client portfolio.
In case you missed it...
The SNP’s Westminster leader has expressed “shock” at seeing a police tent set up outside Nicola Sturgeon’s home following the arrest of her husband, Peter Murrell.
Speaking to the News Agents podcast, Stephen Flynn said: “I’ll be honest with you, it came as a little bit of a shock to me to see those images because I think we all associate police tents with forensic activities and the like, but I don’t know what the police are doing.
“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t know what they’ve found, if anything. It’s all guesswork at this stage.”
He added: “I mean it’s hard to get the imagery of that tent out of your mind, isn’t it? It’s kind of stuck in my mind the last 24 hours or so, that’s for sure.
“But again, I don’t know what it is the police are actually doing or looking for so it’s hard to put any of that together.”
For almost a decade Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon were the husband and wife team in charge of the SNP.
But now Mr Murrell is at the centre of an SNP finance investigation and has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with the ongoing probe into the party’s financing.
SNP hires leading ‘white collar crime’ lawyer - reports
The SNP has hired a top “white collar crime” lawyer amid the ongoing police investigation into the party’s finances, reports say.
It comes after first minister Humza Yousaf suggested on Thursday that only Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive and husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was suspected of any guilt.
According to his website, Stuart Munroe’s areas of expertise include “white collar crime and associated litigation” and “allegations of financial crime”.
The Telegraph reports that Mr Munro has been engaged by the SNP, and that the party is not paying Mr Murrell’s legal fees.
Mr Munro previously acted for Andy Coulson, the disgraced former News of the World editor, in his 2015 perjury trial.
A meltdown, an implosion, a trainwreck: however you describe what has happened in Scottish politics over the past eight weeks, it is hard to envisage any rapid return to pre-eminence for the SNP, writes Mary Dejevsky. It is hard, too, to feel anything other than sympathy for Scottish National Party’s new leader, Humza Yousaf, who has been unceremoniously left with a shattered inheritance.
The dawn raid by police at the house shared by the former SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband, the party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, signified the latest nadir. A neighbour saw the blue tent erected in the garden and feared there had been a murder.
There had not been a murder – but a death of a kind there had been. The dream – for some Scots – of independence is over, probably for at least a generation.
