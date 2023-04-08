Jump to content

Liveupdated1680939872

Nicola Sturgeon – latest: Former first minister was forced to quit, claims Alex Salmond

It comes hours after SNP auditors quit in wake of Peter Murrell’s arrest

Jane Dalton,Emily Atkinson
Saturday 08 April 2023 08:44
Comments
Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP finance probe

Nicola Sturgeon was forced to quit as first minister, Alex Salmond has claimed as he asserted that the circumstances of her resignation had “delegitimised” Humza Yousaf’s position as her successor.

Mr Salmond suggested that Ms Sturgeon was forced to resign due to her decision in January to apply to the Supreme Court to contest the government’s move to block the gender recognition reforms, and then not to follow through.

“Abandoning halfway through is to invite inevitable failure. So clearly it wasn’t the intention to go when Nicola went, it wasn’t a planned departure in that sense,” he told The Times.

“The SNP obviously has questions to answer and the problem with it is that it delegitimises Humza.”

It comes just hours after the accountants that audit the SNP’s accounts resigned after the party’s former chief executive was arrested in a police investigation into SNP finances.

Peter Murrell, who is married to Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and recently stood down from his SNP job, was released without charge pending further investigation after 12 hours of questioning.

1680939495

Opinion: Scotland has been a one-party state in all but name – so what now?

The troubles of the SNP will not end the quest for Scottish independence, writes Mary Dejevsky.

Read Mary’s full piece here:

Scotland has been a one-party state in all but name – so what now? | Mary Dejevsky

The troubles of the SNP will not end the quest for Scottish independence, believes Mary Dejevsky

Matt Mathers8 April 2023 08:38
1680935400

ICYMI: Nicola Sturgeon says it was 'right' for husband Peter Murrell to step down

Nicola Sturgeon says it was 'right' for husband Peter Murrell to step down
Peony Hirwani8 April 2023 07:30
1680931821

‘No conspiracy over arrest timing’ says Yousaf – but questions grow for SNP

ICYMI: Claims that the SNP and police were “in cahoots” over the timing of Peter Murrell’s arrest have been dismissed as a conspiracy theory by new party leader, Humza Yousaf.

Archie Mitchell reports.

‘No conspiracy over arrest timing’ says Yousaf as questions grow for SNP

Senior SNP figure Alex Neil said it is ‘hard to believe’ a probe into party not a factor in Sturgeon’s resignation

Peony Hirwani8 April 2023 06:30
1680928257

SNP auditors quit days after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, arrested in finance probe

The firm that audits the SNP’s accounts has resigned just days after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband was arrested as part of a police investigation into the party’s finances.

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael told the party that it took the decision after reviewing its client portfolio.

Read more:

SNP auditors quit days after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested in finance probe

Reports suggest accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael took decision after reviewing client portfolio

Peony Hirwani8 April 2023 05:30
1680924600

Flynn expresses ‘shock’ at seeing police tent outside Sturgeon’s home

In case you missed it...

The SNP’s Westminster leader has expressed “shock” at seeing a police tent set up outside Nicola Sturgeon’s home following the arrest of her husband, Peter Murrell.

Speaking to the News Agents podcast, Stephen Flynn said: “I’ll be honest with you, it came as a little bit of a shock to me to see those images because I think we all associate police tents with forensic activities and the like, but I don’t know what the police are doing.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t know what they’ve found, if anything. It’s all guesswork at this stage.”

He added: “I mean it’s hard to get the imagery of that tent out of your mind, isn’t it? It’s kind of stuck in my mind the last 24 hours or so, that’s for sure.

“But again, I don’t know what it is the police are actually doing or looking for so it’s hard to put any of that together.”

Emily Atkinson8 April 2023 04:30
1680917400

Who is Peter Murrell?

For almost a decade Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon were the husband and wife team in charge of the SNP.

But now Mr Murrell is at the centre of an SNP finance investigation and has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with the ongoing probe into the party’s financing.

My colleague Thomas Kingsley has the details:

Who is Peter Murrell? Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested over SNP finance probe

Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon helped lead the SNP to new heights but now both have resigned

Emily Atkinson8 April 2023 02:30
1680910200

SNP hires leading ‘white collar crime’ lawyer - reports

The SNP has hired a top “white collar crime” lawyer amid the ongoing police investigation into the party’s finances, reports say.

It comes after first minister Humza Yousaf suggested on Thursday that only Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive and husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was suspected of any guilt.

According to his website, Stuart Munroe’s areas of expertise include “white collar crime and associated litigation” and “allegations of financial crime”.

The Telegraph reports that Mr Munro has been engaged by the SNP, and that the party is not paying Mr Murrell’s legal fees.

Mr Munro previously acted for Andy Coulson, the disgraced former News of the World editor, in his 2015 perjury trial.

Emily Atkinson8 April 2023 00:30
1680903030

Scotland has been a one-party state in all but name – so what now?

A meltdown, an implosion, a trainwreck: however you describe what has happened in Scottish politics over the past eight weeks, it is hard to envisage any rapid return to pre-eminence for the SNP, writes Mary Dejevsky. It is hard, too, to feel anything other than sympathy for Scottish National Party’s new leader, Humza Yousaf, who has been unceremoniously left with a shattered inheritance.

The dawn raid by police at the house shared by the former SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband, the party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, signified the latest nadir. A neighbour saw the blue tent erected in the garden and feared there had been a murder.

There had not been a murder – but a death of a kind there had been. The dream – for some Scots – of independence is over, probably for at least a generation.

Scotland has been a one-party state in all but name – so what now? | Mary Dejevsky

The troubles of the SNP will not end the quest for Scottish independence, believes Mary Dejevsky

Emily Atkinson7 April 2023 22:30
1680895841

ICYMI: Police continue search of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house after husband released

Police continue search of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell's house after husband released
Emily Atkinson7 April 2023 20:30
1680892257

Voices: Scotland has been a one-party state in all but name – so what now?

The troubles of the SNP will not end the quest for Scottish independence, believes Mary Dejevsky.

Scotland has been a one-party state in all but name – so what now? | Mary Dejevsky

The troubles of the SNP will not end the quest for Scottish independence, believes Mary Dejevsky

Peony Hirwani7 April 2023 19:30

