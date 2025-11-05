Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Prince Andrew latest: Virginia Giuffre says she was ‘a toy to be passed around’ in previously unseen Panorama interview

Unseen footage of interview with Andrew’s sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre aired on Tuesday

Harriette Boucher,James C. Reynolds,Shweta Sharma
Wednesday 05 November 2025 04:00 GMT
Andrew ‘refused to sign off statements supporting abuse survivors’, King’s friend claims

Virginia Giuffre told the BBC in previously unseen footage that she “was a toy” in her relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as she reflected on her introduction to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“I was a toy. I was there to be passed around,” she said. “But I was still a human being with feelings and emotion and sadness. And to know that this man had daughters, that he was still capable of abusing me. It's... it just doesn't make sense.”

In the interview, which featured on BBC Panorama on Tuesday night, the late Ms Giuffre told the story of how she met Andrew in London in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

Ms Giuffre has claimed that Andrew had sex with her three times. She told the BBC: "He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth."

Andrew was formally stripped of his remaining royal titles on Thursday. A statement from Buckingham Palace said Andrew continued to deny all allegations against him.

Photos of Andrew's royal life before his fall from grace

From favourite son to tabloid fodder, Andrew was stripped of his remaining titles and evicted from his royal residence after weeks of pressure to act over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was no longer listed on the roll of the peerage, where he had previously appeared as Duke of York, another of his titles.

Andrew attending an event at the residence of the British Ambassador in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2010
Andrew attending an event at the residence of the British Ambassador in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2010 (Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Andrew, with his bride, Sarah, waves from their horse-drawn carriage as they leave Westminster Abbey following their marriage in London, July 23, 1986
Andrew, with his bride, Sarah, waves from their horse-drawn carriage as they leave Westminster Abbey following their marriage in London, July 23, 1986 (1986 AP)
In this Nov. 20, 1972 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are surround by their family in Buckingham Palace, in London, on the occasion of the royal couples silver wedding. From left in the picture are shown: Prince Charles, Prince Edward, the youngest child (aged 8), the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew (aged 12) and Princess Anne, (22). (AP Photo, File)
In this Nov. 20, 1972 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are surround by their family in Buckingham Palace, in London, on the occasion of the royal couples silver wedding. From left in the picture are shown: Prince Charles, Prince Edward, the youngest child (aged 8), the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew (aged 12) and Princess Anne, (22). (AP Photo, File) (AP1972)
Andrew strides along the dock at Pensacola Naval Base in Pensacola, Florida on Feb. 23, 1980 as he prepares for shore leave
Andrew strides along the dock at Pensacola Naval Base in Pensacola, Florida on Feb. 23, 1980 as he prepares for shore leave (AP1980)
Shweta Sharma5 November 2025 04:00

Andrew biographer says ‘more damaging’ material to come

Andrew Lownie, the biographer who has spent years researching Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, said that “there’s lots more still to come”.

His book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York landed just before Andrew’s fall from grace.

Following King Charles’ decision to strip his brother of his royal titles, Lownie said: “I think there’s lots more still to come, lots more, and it will be even more damaging material.”

James Reynolds5 November 2025 03:01

Trump says it’s ‘terrible’ that Andrew lost royal titles over Epstein scandal

Donald Trump said that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor being stripped of his titles is a “terrible thing” while speaking to reporters on board Air Force One.

“I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family,” Trump said.

“That’s been a tragic situation, and it’s too bad. I mean I feel badly for the family.” [sic]

Trump says it’s ‘terrible’ that Andrew lost royal titles over Epstein scandal

Trump has long branded the ‘Epstein case’ as a ‘Democrat HOAX’
James Reynolds5 November 2025 02:03

COMMENT: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor hasn’t reached rock bottom yet

After the King’s historic decision to evict his brother and strip his official titles, the former prince must contend not only with his straitened circumstances and the public shaming, but also with the fact that he has long deluded himself about always putting ‘duty first’, says Sean O’Grady:

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor hasn’t reached rock bottom yet

After the King’s historic decision to evict his brother and strip his official titles, the former prince must contend not only with his straitened circumstances and the public shaming, but also with the fact that he has long deluded himself about always putting ‘duty first’, says Sean O’Grady
James Reynolds5 November 2025 01:01

WATCH: "I was still a human being with feelings and emotion," Virginia Giuffre told BBC in resurfaced interview

Virginia Giuffre speaks about Prince Andrew in resurfaced Panorama interview: 'I was a toy'
James Reynolds5 November 2025 00:03

Andrew to be stripped of last military title

The Ministry of Defence is “working to remove” Andrew’s last military title, after the King stripped his brother of his peerages and the title of prince amid the continuing fallout of the Epstein scandal.

John Healey, the defence minister, said Andrew would be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, adding that ministers had been “guided by the decisions and judgments the King has made”.

Read the full story:

King wants Andrew to be stripped of his last remaining military title, minister says

Defence secretary is ‘working to remove’ honorary rank of vice-admiral on the advice of monarch
James Reynolds4 November 2025 22:57

WATCH: Virginia Giuffre told BBC Maxwell 'could be more abusive' than Epstein

'Ghislaine was more physically abusive than Epstein': Virginia Giuffre says in resurfaced Panorama interview
James Reynolds4 November 2025 22:00

"I was still a human being," Giuffre told BBC

“I was still a human being with feelings and emotion and sadness,” Virginia Giuffre told the BBC, during a segment on her alleged meetings with Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“To know that this man had daughters, that he was still capable of abusing me. It's ... it just doesn't make sense."

The former prince has denied all wrongdoing.

James Reynolds4 November 2025 20:50

'Ghislaine Maxwell was more physically abusive than Epstein', Giuffre told the BBC

Virginia Giuffre told the BBC in an interview aired on tonight’s Panorama episode that Ghislaine Maxwell could be more abusive than Jeffrey Epstein.

“Ghislaine was more physically abusive in some aspects than Jeffrey Epstein even was,” she told the BBC in 2019.

“She almost took pleasure in the fact, knowing that you were highly uncomfortable and that you were feeling sick to your stomach and that you were going through pain.”

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 and jailed for 20 years.

James Reynolds4 November 2025 20:32

Watch: Virginia Giuffre tells Panorama Ghislaine Maxwell patted her on the back and said she'd 'made Prince Andrew really happy'

In a 2019 interview featured on BBC Panorama, Virginia Giuffre told the story of how she came to meet Andrew.

She said: “Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey, and that made me sick.

“I just didn’t expect it from royalty. I didn’t expect from someone who people look up to and admire in the royal family.”

Previously unseen footage from the interview will air at 8pm on Tuesday on BBC One.

Virginia Giuffre tells Panorama Ghislaine Maxwell patted her on the back and said she'd 'made Prince Andrew really happy'
Harriette Boucher4 November 2025 20:00

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in