Prince Andrew latest: Virginia Giuffre says she was ‘a toy to be passed around’ in previously unseen Panorama interview
Unseen footage of interview with Andrew’s sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre aired on Tuesday
Virginia Giuffre told the BBC in previously unseen footage that she “was a toy” in her relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as she reflected on her introduction to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
“I was a toy. I was there to be passed around,” she said. “But I was still a human being with feelings and emotion and sadness. And to know that this man had daughters, that he was still capable of abusing me. It's... it just doesn't make sense.”
In the interview, which featured on BBC Panorama on Tuesday night, the late Ms Giuffre told the story of how she met Andrew in London in 2001 when she was 17 years old.
Ms Giuffre has claimed that Andrew had sex with her three times. She told the BBC: "He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth."
Andrew was formally stripped of his remaining royal titles on Thursday. A statement from Buckingham Palace said Andrew continued to deny all allegations against him.
From favourite son to tabloid fodder, Andrew was stripped of his remaining titles and evicted from his royal residence after weeks of pressure to act over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was no longer listed on the roll of the peerage, where he had previously appeared as Duke of York, another of his titles.
Andrew biographer says ‘more damaging’ material to come
Andrew Lownie, the biographer who has spent years researching Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, said that “there’s lots more still to come”.
His book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York landed just before Andrew’s fall from grace.
Following King Charles’ decision to strip his brother of his royal titles, Lownie said: “I think there’s lots more still to come, lots more, and it will be even more damaging material.”
Trump says it’s ‘terrible’ that Andrew lost royal titles over Epstein scandal
Donald Trump said that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor being stripped of his titles is a “terrible thing” while speaking to reporters on board Air Force One.
“I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family,” Trump said.
“That’s been a tragic situation, and it’s too bad. I mean I feel badly for the family.” [sic]
COMMENT: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor hasn’t reached rock bottom yet
After the King’s historic decision to evict his brother and strip his official titles, the former prince must contend not only with his straitened circumstances and the public shaming, but also with the fact that he has long deluded himself about always putting ‘duty first’, says Sean O’Grady:
WATCH: "I was still a human being with feelings and emotion," Virginia Giuffre told BBC in resurfaced interview
Andrew to be stripped of last military title
The Ministry of Defence is “working to remove” Andrew’s last military title, after the King stripped his brother of his peerages and the title of prince amid the continuing fallout of the Epstein scandal.
John Healey, the defence minister, said Andrew would be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, adding that ministers had been “guided by the decisions and judgments the King has made”.
Read the full story:
King wants Andrew to be stripped of his last remaining military title, minister says
WATCH: Virginia Giuffre told BBC Maxwell 'could be more abusive' than Epstein
The former prince has denied all wrongdoing.
'Ghislaine Maxwell was more physically abusive than Epstein', Giuffre told the BBC
Virginia Giuffre told the BBC in an interview aired on tonight’s Panorama episode that Ghislaine Maxwell could be more abusive than Jeffrey Epstein.
“Ghislaine was more physically abusive in some aspects than Jeffrey Epstein even was,” she told the BBC in 2019.
“She almost took pleasure in the fact, knowing that you were highly uncomfortable and that you were feeling sick to your stomach and that you were going through pain.”
Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 and jailed for 20 years.
Watch: Virginia Giuffre tells Panorama Ghislaine Maxwell patted her on the back and said she'd 'made Prince Andrew really happy'
In a 2019 interview featured on BBC Panorama, Virginia Giuffre told the story of how she came to meet Andrew.
She said: “Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey, and that made me sick.
“I just didn’t expect it from royalty. I didn’t expect from someone who people look up to and admire in the royal family.”
Previously unseen footage from the interview will air at 8pm on Tuesday on BBC One.