Royal news - live: Prince Harry case against the Sun returns to court days after Hugh Grant settles
The Duke of Sussex claims he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for Rupert Murdoch’s publisher
Prince Harry’s latest court case against the publisher of The Sun newspaper has returned for a ruling at the High Court, with the royal potentially being forced to settle his legal claim.
The Duke of Sussex alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.
It comes just two days after actor Hugh Grant revealed he had settled his case against the tabloid’s publisher due to the risk of running a £10m legal cost if the case went to trial.
David Sherborne, Harry’s lawyer, said that the former working royal is subject to the same issues and that the offers made make it “impossible for them to go ahead”.
In a statement on X, Mr Grant said he had not wanted to accept the money from the Rupert Murdoch owned group, but was warned that if awarded damages “even a penny less” than the settlement offer, he would be forced to pay the legal costs of both sides.
His case against the Sun is one of many legal claims brought by the duke against the British media, which saw him awarded £140,600 in damages against the Mirror publisher after he complained that articles had been obtained through phone hacking.
Hugh Grant says he was offered an ‘enormous sum of money’ by NGN
In a series of X posts made during the hearing in London, Mr Grant said he wanted to see his allegations that NGN was involved in the burglary of his flat, bugging his car, blagging medical records and other unlawful activity “tested in court”.
The actor said he was offered “an enormous sum of money to keep this matter out of court” that he did not want to accept.
He added: “But the rules around civil litigation mean that if I proceed to trial and the court awards me damages that are even a penny less than the settlement offer, I would have to pay the legal costs of both sides.
“My lawyers tell me that that is exactly what would most likely happen here. Rupert Murdoch’s lawyers are very expensive. So even if every allegation is proven in court, I would still be liable for something approaching £10 million in costs. I’m afraid I am shying at that fence.”
Harry may be forced to settle claim against Sun publisher due to legal costs
The Duke of Sussex could be forced to settle his legal claim against The Sun’s publisher over alleged unlawful information gathering because of the risk of high legal costs, the High Court has been told.
Harry, 39, alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.
At a hearing on Wednesday, it was revealed that actor Hugh Grant had settled his case against NGN due to the risk of a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.
David Sherborne, representing Harry and others, told a judge in London that “the Duke of Sussex is subject to the same issues that Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant have been subject to, which is that the offers are made that make it impossible for them to go ahead”.
