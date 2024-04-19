Prince Harry may be forced to settle his legal claim against The Sun ( REUTERS )

Prince Harry’s latest court case against the publisher of The Sun newspaper has returned for a ruling at the High Court, with the royal potentially being forced to settle his legal claim.

The Duke of Sussex alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

It comes just two days after actor Hugh Grant revealed he had settled his case against the tabloid’s publisher due to the risk of running a £10m legal cost if the case went to trial.

David Sherborne, Harry’s lawyer, said that the former working royal is subject to the same issues and that the offers made make it “impossible for them to go ahead”.

In a statement on X, Mr Grant said he had not wanted to accept the money from the Rupert Murdoch owned group, but was warned that if awarded damages “even a penny less” than the settlement offer, he would be forced to pay the legal costs of both sides.

His case against the Sun is one of many legal claims brought by the duke against the British media, which saw him awarded £140,600 in damages against the Mirror publisher after he complained that articles had been obtained through phone hacking.