Grandfather attacked by 11ft python that slithered through conservatory window

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A grandfather was attacked by an 11ft python after it slithered into his home through his conservatory window.

When Rob Byrne, 61, went he went to lock up his conservatory windows, he was horrified to see something moving through his blindspot.

When he went to investigate, he was attacked by the 3-metre-long serpent – which has yet to be claimed by its owner.

The retired gas industry worker from Bishopstoke, Hampshire, said he believed his two-year-old granddaughter “would now be dead” if she was attacked by the serpent instead.

“It tried to bite me and coil around me,” he said.

“Its fangs nicked my arm and drew blood as it tried to sink its teeth into my arm. It caught the back of my arm with one fang and the other fang got caught in my polo shirt.

“Once I shoved it away it withdrew to halfway across the conservatory, but it pinned me in the corner and it was sort of waving and looking at me. At that point, my wife and granddaughter came into the conservatory, saw it, and screamed.

“That must have spooked it because it then slowly slithered back out of the window.”

Mr Byrne has now written to the government asking for pythons to be placed on a list of legally controlled animals, something he says is not currently the case.

The grandfather of five added: “Luckily flight or fight kicked in and I managed to fight it off, whereupon it retreated and coiled itself from the windows and dropped slowly down into the garden.

“Adrenaline on the day made the whole experience exciting and funny but in the cold light of day I’m disturbed that had it been my two-year-old granddaughter that lives with us, instead of me, she would now be dead.

“I know there are reptile enthusiasts out there that are perfectly responsible and no problem to their neighbours or the wider public but there must be some people that are totally irresponsible for so many snakes to be on the loose.

“I did not expect to be attacked by a giant python in my own home but if it happened to me, it can happen to you.”

The snake was eventually captured and taken to Tonbridge in Kent, where it is now being looked after at the National Centre for Reptile Welfare.

Director of the charity Chris Newman said: “Snakes are escape artists. You’ve only got to turn your back for a second and the snake will have disappeared and we really don’t recommend taking snakes out into the garden.”

The attack comes as Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service reported an increase in snake escapes - and warned if people can’t afford to pay for the heating of their reptile’s vivarium, they do something “responsible” with their pet.