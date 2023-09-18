Surfer fined over £1,000 for taking pet python out on board

A surfer was fined over £1,200 (AUD$2,322) after footage emerged of him taking his pet python out on his board on Australia's Gold Coast.

Higor Fiuza and his snake Shiva were filmed riding the waves together - however, the footage alerted wildlife protection officers, who said he breached the conditions of his permit to keep the snake by taking her out in public.

"Taking native pets out in public can cause the animals unnecessary stress, and they can behave in an unpredictable way when they are removed from their enclosures," Jonathan McDonald, senior wildlife officer at Queensland's Department of Environment said.