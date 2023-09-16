Nest of 20 hissing rattlesnakes removed from Arizona garage by pest control

A pest controller caught 20 hissing rattlesnakes after they were found in an Arizona home.

Marissa Maki, a snake removal expert at Rattlesnake Solutions, was called out after a Mesa homeowner discovered the reptiles in his garage.

He cracked the garage door open in the hopes the snakes would leave, but they wouldn’t budge.

Footage shows Maki removing the reptiles.

“This is our record for the most rattlesnakes caught in one call,” the pest control company said in a Facebook post.