Huge king cobra snake attacks woman while she cooks dinner in Thailand

This is the terrifying moment a King Cobra attacks a woman as she cooks dinner.

The woman was stirring durian in a gas-powered wok outside the family home on 7 September, when the 12ft long black reptile slithered across the driveway.

CCTV shows the killer reptile - with enough venom in a single bite to kill a human within an hour - gliding menacingly towards the unaware woman.

In an entirely unprovoked attack, the deadly snake slides between her legs before turning around and rearing up while flaring its black hood. It then strikes out towards her leg - just inches away from plunging its fangs into her skin.