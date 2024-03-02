Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been told that there appears to be no further spread of her skin cancer, after two back-to-back health scares.

Ms Ferguson was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in January, just six months after treatment for breast cancer and undergoing breast reconstruction surgery.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew underwent examinations of the skin in the area around the malignant mole, and learned that it was all “free of cancer”, the Daily Mail has reported, citing her friend.

“She’s undergone further surgery following the melanoma diagnosis to examine the area around the mole that was found to be malignant and her lymph nodes,” said the friend of the duchess, who was not named.

“The good news is that these have all been found to be free of cancer so it looks like there has been no spread of the disease and the prognosis is good, though she’ll have to have regular check-ups going forward.

“It’s a huge relief for Sarah and the entire family after the most stressful time and an anxious wait for results.”

Doctors have advised her to be vigilant and undergo regular check-ups every 12 weeks while still refraining from using the term “cancer free” for her, sources close to the duchess said.

File Sarah, Duchess of York smiles outside after attending the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England (AFP via Getty Images)

“She is very lucky that the melanoma was caught early thanks to the vigilance of her dermatologist, who asked for a number of moles to be checked while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after her mastectomy,” her friend said.

Her friend said that she will now be “banging the drum” to make more people aware of the need for regular check-ups and urging people not to miss mammograms or getting moles checked.

“Her intention will be to get the message out about the importance of being vigilant about checking the size, shape, colour and texture of moles. If melanoma is caught early, it can be treated very effectively,” her friend added.

The mother of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wrote in late January that she was in “shock” after being diagnosed with a malignant melanoma after undergoing surgery for breast cancer, but added that she remains in “good spirits”.

Breaking her silence for the first time since the news emerged, she also gave her thanks to those rallying around her and praised the medics who cared for her in a social media post.

Prince Andrew (left) leads the line alongside Sarah, Duchess of York Duchess of York, Zara Tindall, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mike Tindall and Anne, Princess Royal at a meorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece (Getty Images)

She had several moles removed during breast reconstruction surgery, with one of them being identified as cancerous.

Her diagnosis was one among a series of health scares to hit the royal family. It comes as King Charges was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer during a check-up last month on an unrelated, enlarged prostate that proved to be benign.

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace read: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Around the same time, the Princess of Wales was recuperating after being discharged from hospital at the end of January, having undergone successful, planned abdominal surgery.

Ms Ferguson is now planning to travel to Australia in the next few days to see her sister and celebrate. She is slated to take part in the Global Citizen Now forum in Melbourne.

“She is overjoyed”, her friend said.