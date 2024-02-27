Sarah Ferguson joined Prince Andrew at a memorial service for the late King of Greece at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (27 February).

Wearing a black fascinator and grey top and skirt, the Duchess of York was filmed arriving alongside her ex-husband.

The couple joined Queen Camilla and other royal family members including Princess Anne and Zara Tindall for a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes.

However, the Prince of Wales has pulled out of a reading at the service for his godfather “for personal reasons”.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.