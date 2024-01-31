✕ Close Monkey Hunt As Macaque Goes On Run After Escaping From Wildlife Park

There has been a new sighting of a monkey which has been on the run from a Scottish zoo as desperate keepers deploy thermal drones in a bid to catch it.

The animal, which escaped from Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, Inverness, could have fled due to high tensions with other primates.

Nicknamed Kingussie Kong, the monkey has been spotted nicking nuts from neighbour’s bird feeders before giving zookeepers the runabout around the neighbourhood.

A spokesperson for Highland Wildlife Park said: “There has been a sighting of the macaque this morning, which we are responding to.

“Throughout the day our expert team will be patrolling the area using a variety of techniques to try and coax him in, as well as using our thermal image drone contractor to aid with the search.”

They added they hoped the missing macaque would return to the zoo of its own volition.

Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate and said zookeepers were searching for the animal.