Scotland monkey escape - live: Fresh sighting of Japanese macaque as zookeepers deploy thermal drones
The Japanese macaque escaped from its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, Inverness
There has been a new sighting of a monkey which has been on the run from a Scottish zoo as desperate keepers deploy thermal drones in a bid to catch it.
The animal, which escaped from Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, Inverness, could have fled due to high tensions with other primates.
Nicknamed Kingussie Kong, the monkey has been spotted nicking nuts from neighbour’s bird feeders before giving zookeepers the runabout around the neighbourhood.
A spokesperson for Highland Wildlife Park said: “There has been a sighting of the macaque this morning, which we are responding to.
“Throughout the day our expert team will be patrolling the area using a variety of techniques to try and coax him in, as well as using our thermal image drone contractor to aid with the search.”
They added they hoped the missing macaque would return to the zoo of its own volition.
Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate and said zookeepers were searching for the animal.
ICYMI : ‘I thought I was hallucinating’ - Macaque spotted on the loose yesterday morning
Tony Brown, Founder of Forces Manor told the Independent: “I run a facility with accommodation for members of the British armed forces and veterans.
“At first we thought it was some cadet in camouflage on an ‘Escape and evasion’ training exercise.
“We asked if it wanted a hotel room and turned the monkey away when he refused to give us his address.”“At first, it walked passed our building outside the veteran’s lounge and my office.
“I was definitely startled - it is such an unusual sight.“It then went into a neighbours garden and I followed it.
“I saw someone from the Wildlife Trust also following the monkey- they told me it’s not dangerous but I should stay away.
“I’m ex army so I’m not startled but it was certainly an shocking sight. I thought I was hallucinating.
“I couldn’t keep up with it and it got away. It’s not like a tiny cat - probably the same height as a fairly sized dog.
“It looked at me with its pink face thinking ‘are you going to feed me or are you going to give me the boot?’
“At least it wasn’t the tiger that escaped.”
‘It was incredible’ - A couples’ sighting of the missing monkey
One couple who saw the monkey in their back garden at the weekend described the experience as “so surreal”.
Carl Nagle, 49, and his partner Tiina Salzberg, 50, saw the monkey from their patio doors in Kincraig near Kingussie on Sunday morning.
It nibbled on the nuts in their bird feeder and perched on their garden fence for around 15 minutes before running away.
Ms Salzberg, a chief strategy officer for a marketing consultancy company, told the PA news agency: “We were watching in awe as it’s so displaced to see a Japanese snow monkey in your garden in a village in the middle of nowhere.
“It was absolutely wild, we were both elbowing each other trying to get the other one out of the way so we could get the best video and camera angles.
“It was incredible, I’m sure once in a lifetime.”
Mr Nagle said: “It’s just the most surreal thing, I’ve seen snow monkeys in the wild but you don’t expect to see them in your back garden in the Highlands.”
What is a Japanese macaque?
Japanese macaques, also called Japanese snow macaques or simply snow monkeys, are found on three of the four main Japanese islands—Honshu, Shikoku, and Kyushu—and live further north than any other macaque species, according to the New England primate conservancy.
They have human-like naked faces and expressive eyes. They have cheek pouches for food storage. In adulthood, their faces and bottoms become red.
All macaques have opposable thumbs that they use to manipulate objects. They use all four limbs to get around (quadrupedal movement), but also walk just on their hind legs (bipedal) when holding something in both hands.
Watch - Escaped monkey filmed for second time in Scottish town
A monkey which escaped from a wildlife park in Scotland two days ago has been spotted again as efforts to recapture him continue. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said keepers are responding to a sighting of the Japanese Macaque close to the town of Kinguisse on Tuesday morning (30 January). Thermal imaging drones are being used in the hunt for the monkey, which found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park. People in the area are being urged to bring in any food that is stored outside to encourage the monkey to return to the park when it is hungry, and have been advised not to approach the animal.
Theory on missing macaque
Kingussie Kong was last spotted this morning, say Highlands Wildlife Park.
There are several theories about why he decided to escape his pen and go off on an adventure.
One theory, reported in the Guardian, claims the monkey sought respite from the fraught atmosphere of the pen during breeding season.
The fugitive ape is younger and more timid than the two dominant males amongst the highland macaques.
Still no sign of the missing monkey
The last sighting of the missing macaque was this morning.
Keith Gilchrist, living collections operations manager at Highland Wildlife Park said: “There has been a sighting of the macaque this morning, which we are currently responding to.
“Throughout the day our expert team of animal keepers will be patrolling the local area using a variety of techniques to try and coax him in, as well as using our thermal image drone contractor to aid with the search. Cairngorms Mountain Rescue has also kindly offered to support with their thermal imaging drone.
“As with yesterday, we’re asking locals to please bring any obvious potential food sources like bird feeders or food waste inside, as we’re hopeful that the monkey will return to the park if he can’t find food elsewhere.
“Although the macaque is not presumed dangerous to humans or pets, our advice is to not approach him but to contact our hotline on 07933928377 with any sightings.”
Watch - Monkey hunt as macaque goes on run after escaping from wildlife park
