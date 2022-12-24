✕ Close Train fares in England to increase in biggest rise in more than a decade

Britons have been warned of train disruption ahead of a strike today as millions embark on Christmas getaway journeys, with motorists told to avoid the roads until 7pm.

The RAC published the alert for a stretch of the M25.

It comes as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are set to stage another round of industrial action today in an ongoing row over pay and conditions.

Earlier, a separate union warned that strikes by Border Force staff could last for up to six months as they staged the first of several days of action.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, urged ministers to “get around the negotiating table” and make a better pay offer.

“Our strike mandate lasts right up until May,” he told the BBC earlier this morning. “We will be supporting this action up to May and we would re-ballot again if we have to.”