1.6 million children affected by two-child benefit cap, new figures show

Around 1.6 million children are missing out on thousands of pounds a year due to the two-child benefit cap, according to official statistics.

This includes 1.3 million children living in a Universal Credit household and 270,000 children living in a Child Tax Credit household, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

The number of households affected has increased since the policy was first introduced seven years ago.

Some 592,000 children were impacted by the policy in 2019, and the figure has increased by 100,000 in the past year.

In response to the latest figures, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall described child poverty as a “stain on our society”.

However, the Labour government has not made a manifesto commitment to scrapping the cap. Sir Keir Starmer said it was a “tough decision” not to promise to scrap it, but that he would not make “unfunded promises”.

Of the 1.6 million children in affected households, more than half (52%) were in households with three children.

The figures come as the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) said its survey of 560 families hit by the policy reveals “the deep suffering and deprivation it’s causing”.

Almost all of them (93%) said the policy had affected their ability to pay for food, while 82% said it meant they struggled to cover gas or electricity bills.

Almost half (45%) of respondents said they struggled to pay their rent or mortgage because of the policy while (46%) told of struggles to manage childcare costs.

The CPAG research heard from a working mother who said: “My number one reason for doing anything is my children, yet when I watch them queuing in a foodbank with me because I physically can’t provide for them, I feel horrific, it makes you feel like an absolute failure.”

Another single parent in part-time work told how they “had to find work and leave my baby at four months old” while a couple in part-time work said the policy had “severely inhibited the children’s ability to experience a full life” telling of “shoes with holes, clothes too small”.

Labour’s refusal to commit to dropping the policy has irked anti-poverty campaigners, who claim the cap is a significant driver of child poverty in the UK.

Chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group, Alison Garnham, said: “Children are losing their life chances to the two-child limit now – they can’t wait for the new government to align every star before the policy is scrapped. The PM came to office pledging a bold, ambitious child poverty-reduction plan and there’s no way to deliver on that promise without scrapping the two-child limit, and fast. This is not the time for procrastination or prevarication - the futures of 1.6 million children are on the line.”

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall said: “We will work to give every child the best start in life by delivering our manifesto commitment to implement an ambitious strategy to reduce child poverty.

“I will hold critical meetings with charities and experts next week to get this urgent work underway.”

The cap was introduced by George Osborne in 2017 with the effect that child tax credits and Universal Credit are paid only in respect of the first two children in most households.

It means families cannot claim about £3,200 a year per extra child, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

The think tank also found abolishing the two-child limit would cost the government somewhere between £2.5 billion and £3.6 billion in 2024/25 but said such costs are “low compared to the harm that the policy causes”.