UK petrol shortage – live: Some BP and Esso stations forced to close as lorry driver shortage hits industry
A number of petrol stations owned by BP and Esso have been forced out of operation by a lack of fuel deliveries as a result of a nationwide HGV driver shortage.
They include a “small number” of Tesco petrol forecourts that are operated by ExxonMobil-owned Esso.
BP has said that it is reducing petrol and diesel deliveries to its own forecourts due to HGV driver shortages.
An ExxonMobil spokesman said: “The majority of the 1,200 Esso-branded sites in the UK are owned and operated by a number of independent retail companies – these companies are responsible for arranging supplies of Esso fuel to their sites.
“As regards our own operations, a small number of our 200 Tesco Alliance retail sites are impacted.
“We are working closely with all parties in our distribution network to optimise supplies and minimise any inconvenience to customers.
“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience.”
Downing Street has urged people to buy fuel as normal despite the closures of some forecourts.
Asked about the situation, a spokesman for PM Boris Johnson said: "I think the first thing to say is that there is no shortage of fuel in the UK and people should continue to buy fuel as normal.
"We obviously recognise the challenges faced by the industry and we're taking steps to support them."
He pointed to changes made by the Department for Transport to make it quicker for HGV drivers to gain their licences.
“This is a problem that many countries around the world are tackling,” the spokesman added.
London and south-east particularly hit by supply delays
Gordon Balmer, an executive director at the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent forecourts across the UK, said some sites are suffering from delays, particularly those in London and south-east England.
He recommended that motorists keep enough fuel in the tank to reach alternative filling stations in the “rare instance” that fuel is not available at the first one they visit.
Fuel shortage ‘caused by delays in the supply chain’ – BP
BP said in a statement: “We are experiencing fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades.
“These have been caused by delays in the supply chain, which has been impacted by industry-wide driver shortages across the UK, and we are working hard to address this issue.
“We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Shortage situation ‘very bad’, says BP’s head of retail
BP’s head of UK retail Hanna Hofer described the petrol shortage situation as “bad, very bad”.
She said that it could continue for weeks.
BP and Esso petrol stations closed as lorry driver shortage hits UK
BP‘s head of UK retail Hanna Hofer described the situation as ‘bad, very bad’ and could continue for weeks
