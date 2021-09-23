(Getty Images)

A number of petrol stations owned by BP and Esso have been forced out of operation by a lack of fuel deliveries as a result of a nationwide HGV driver shortage.

They include a “small number” of Tesco petrol forecourts that are operated by ExxonMobil-owned Esso.

BP has said that it is reducing petrol and diesel deliveries to its own forecourts due to HGV driver shortages.

An ExxonMobil spokesman said: “The majority of the 1,200 Esso-branded sites in the UK are owned and operated by a number of independent retail companies – these companies are responsible for arranging supplies of Esso fuel to their sites.

“As regards our own operations, a small number of our 200 Tesco Alliance retail sites are impacted.

“We are working closely with all parties in our distribution network to optimise supplies and minimise any inconvenience to customers.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience.”

Downing Street has urged people to buy fuel as normal despite the closures of some forecourts.

Asked about the situation, a spokesman for PM Boris Johnson said: "I think the first thing to say is that there is no shortage of fuel in the UK and people should continue to buy fuel as normal.

"We obviously recognise the challenges faced by the industry and we're taking steps to support them."

He pointed to changes made by the Department for Transport to make it quicker for HGV drivers to gain their licences.

“This is a problem that many countries around the world are tackling,” the spokesman added.