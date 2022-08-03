Rebekah Vardy - live: ‘I did not do it’, says reality star after trial loss to Coleen Rooney
In her first interview since her court loss, Ms Vardy told TalkTV’s Kate McCann she felt ‘let down’ by the legal system
Rebekah Vardy has defiantly proclaimed “I did not do it” in her first TV interview since she loss a multi-million pound court trial against Coleen Rooney.
The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy appeared to get emotional in a teaser clip of the interview released by Talk TV. She said she feels “let down by the legal system” after the High Court ruled that she was behind a series of stories about Ms Rooney that were leaked to newspapers.
Ms Justice Steyn found that even if Ms Vardy was not the direct source of the leak, evidence showed that she “knew of, condoned and actively engaged” in the passing of information to The Sun. In her judgement, Ms Justice Steyn said that Ms Vardy’s evidence to the trial was “manifestly inconsistent with the contemporaneous documentary evidence.”
In her first interview since the ruling, Ms Vardy told TalkTV’s Kate McCann: “I will say that ‘till I’m blue in the face. I did not do it.”
The interview will be broadcast on TalkTV at 7pm this evening.
Rebekah Vardy opens up about the support she has received from her husband and children
In an new clip from tonight’s interview, Rebekah Vardy opens up about the support she has received from her family.
She told her husband “thank you for supporting me through everything”.
‘Coleen, what the f***k is this?’: How Rebekah Vardy reacted when she saw Wagatha post
Rebekah Vardy says she confronted Coleen Rooney over her public ‘Wagatha Christie’ reveal post, asking her in a phone call: “Coleen, what the f*** is this?”
The reality TV star was on holiday in Dubai when she saw that Ms Rooney had accused her of leaking stories to the tabloid press.
The bombshell message said that Ms Rooney had posted a series of fake stories on her Instagram account to see if they would make their way into The Sun newspaper.
“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s.........Rebekah Vardy’s account,” Ms Rooney wrote.
Speaking about the moment the accusation was posted, Ms Vardy told The Sun: “All of a sudden my phone imploded. I had a missed call from a withheld number, but then she (Coleen) messaged me and said: ‘I’ve been trying to call you.’
“I picked up the phone and called her and basically said, ‘What the f*** is this?’ Her response was quite rude, quite harsh, and she basically just said, ‘You know what this is’. And at that point I really didn’t know what it was. I was like, ‘No, surely this can’t be real; no one would do that.”
Wagatha Christie: The most important evidence in the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney libel trial
Rebekah Vardy’s tip to The Sun about footballer Danny Drinkwater’s car crash, her instruction to her agent to ‘go in’ Coleen Rooney’s Instagram, and Caroline Watt’s admission that ‘It was me’ - read all the crucial evidence from the Wagatha Christie trial.
Watch in full: Teaser clip of tonight’s Rebekah Vardy interview with TalkTV
Rebekah Vardy has sat down with TalkTV’s Kate McCann for her first TV interview since she lost her multimillion pound legal fight with Coleen Rooney.
Watch the teaser clip in full here:
Rebekah Vardy says she feels ‘let down by legal system’ in new interview
Rebekah Vardy has said she feels “let down by the legal system” in her first interview since losing the “Wagatha Christie” libel battle against Coleen Rooney.
The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy appears to get emotional in a teaser clip released ahead of an interview with TalkTV.
Last week Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.
In her first interview since the ruling, a tearful Vardy sits down with TalkTV anchor Kate McCann to speak about the verdict.
