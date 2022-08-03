✕ Close Rebekah Vardy say she feels 'let down' by legal system after 'Wagatha Christie' trial

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email

Rebekah Vardy has defiantly proclaimed “I did not do it” in her first TV interview since she loss a multi-million pound court trial against Coleen Rooney.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy appeared to get emotional in a teaser clip of the interview released by Talk TV. She said she feels “let down by the legal system” after the High Court ruled that she was behind a series of stories about Ms Rooney that were leaked to newspapers.

Ms Justice Steyn found that even if Ms Vardy was not the direct source of the leak, evidence showed that she “knew of, condoned and actively engaged” in the passing of information to The Sun. In her judgement, Ms Justice Steyn said that Ms Vardy’s evidence to the trial was “manifestly inconsistent with the contemporaneous documentary evidence.”

In her first interview since the ruling, Ms Vardy told TalkTV’s Kate McCann: “I will say that ‘till I’m blue in the face. I did not do it.”

The interview will be broadcast on TalkTV at 7pm this evening.