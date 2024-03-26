William and Kate ‘not interested in drama’ of Harry visit amid cancer treatment

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A friend of Prince William and Princess Kate has said the royal couple are not keen on the “drama” that a visit by Prince Harry would bring.

According to a report in the Daily Beast, the unidentified friend of the couple said they had been “clear they want peace and quiet... A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that”.

Another friend of William and Kate was quoted as saying that “they have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie”.

Harry is reported to be heading back to the UK in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event he founded in 2014 for wounded armed forces veterans.

In her video message to the public announcing her diagnosis last week, Kate had said that she needed privacy as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II (AP)

William and Kate appear to have distanced themselves from Harry and Meghan’s attempts at reconciliation following years of public disputes and revelations.

After Kate revealed her condition to the public the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “privately” contacted their family members across the pond, according to ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship.

Harry and Meghan later shared a statement publicly, writing: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Despite Harry’s expressed desire to mend family ties, William and Kate have not publicly acknowledged Harry and Meghan’s overtures, including their well wishes for Kate’s health.

The relationship between the brothers has been strained, with friends and royal commentators noting William’s reluctance to engage with Harry amidst the family’s health challenges.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not told about Kate’s cancer diagnosis before the announcement to the public as they are not trusted by the family, a royal expert claimed.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun he believed Harry and Meghan weren’t told about Kate’s battle with the disease due to the “endless problems” they have caused for the royal family.

“The reason of course is that for some four years, they’ve caused endless problems for the royal family and so they can’t be trusted,” he said.

According to the Sunday Times, Kate’s cancer diagnosis “was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan”. It reported that “Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television”.