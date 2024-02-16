Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since King Charles III revealed his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met Canadian military veterans in Vancouver on Friday 16 February, as part of “One Year to Go” events for the Invictus Games 2025.

Earlier this month, Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer after treatment of an enlarged prostate.

Prior to the public appearance, Harry said the diagnosis could “reunify” the royal family, after flying 5,000 miles to see Charles in London following the news.