British teen missing after Hamas attack is dead, family say

A British teenager who went missing during Hamas’s attack on Israel was murdered. Yahel, 13, disappeared after militants attacked Kibbutz Be’eri and killed her British-born mother Lianne.

Her family members have now told the BBC that Yahel was also killed. Noiya, 16 and her Israeli father Eli are still missing.

The British family of Lianne previously told the corporation she was "a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend who enriched the lives of all those lucky enough to have known and loved her".

They have decided not to release the girls’ surname.

"She lived a beautiful life and will be sorely missed by the heartbroken family and friends she leaves behind," they said.

On Monday Rishi Sunak said that “at least six” Britons had been killed in Hamas’s attack while a further 10 remain missing.

The prime minister described the attack as a “pogrom”.

He said he had increased aid to the Palestinian people by a third and reiterated that the UK must “support absolutely Israel’s right to defend itself” as it targets Hamas.

Yahel (L) with her mother who was also murdered in the attack (C) and her sister Noiya (R) who remains missing (Family hand out)

He also called for the immediate release of the around 200 hostages taken by the militant group.

With the families of some of the missing watching his statement in parliament, Mr Sunak recounted that more than 1,400 people were killed, more than 3,500 wounded and almost 200 taken hostage in Hamas’s attack.

“The elderly, men, women, children, babes in arms, murdered, mutilated, burned alive,” he continued. “We should call it by its name: it was a pogrom.”

Speaking to broadcasters on Tuesday morning, a minister said the government was doing “everything we possibly can” to back the up to 10 British hostages being held by Hamas.

“We don’t know where they are and we are thinking of them all the time. And of course we are strongly supporting the attempt by Israel to find them and release them,” Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell told BBC Breakfast.

“The British government will do everything we possibly can to get them back, as soon as we possibly can.

“We mourn the six British hostages we know who have died and we are extremely concerned about the fate and the state of the other 10.”

More to follow...